Serena Williams Gets Candid About Motherhood in Adorable Post Featuring Daughters Olympia and Adira

Serena Williams wears a lot of hats. She’s a tennis legend, Olympian, beauty founder, entrepreneur, media personality… the list goes on. But if you ask her what role means the most? It’s pretty clear: being a mom.

In a recent Easter weekend photo dump, the 44-year-old shared a series of sweet, family-filled snapshots. The opening photo shows Serena in a blue printed dress and matching belt, posing with her two daughters, Olympia, 8, and Adira, 2, both dressed in adorable floral outfits. Another shot features the trio alongside her husband, and the children's father Alexis Ohanian, who keeps things classic in a navy suit.

The carousel also includes extended family moments, including her sister Venus Williams and Andrea Preti. Everyone is coordinated, polished, and very much giving “family celebration,” but it’s the caption that really spoke volumes.