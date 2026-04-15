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Serena Williams Gets Candid About Motherhood in Adorable Post Featuring Daughters Olympia and Adira

The caption is everything

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By Clara Stein
Published Apr 15, 2026
2:00pm
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Chelsea Lauren

Serena Williams wears a lot of hats. She’s a tennis legend, Olympian, beauty founder, entrepreneur, media personality… the list goes on. But if you ask her what role means the most? It’s pretty clear: being a mom.

In a recent Easter weekend photo dump, the 44-year-old shared a series of sweet, family-filled snapshots. The opening photo shows Serena in a blue printed dress and matching belt, posing with her two daughters, Olympia, 8, and Adira, 2, both dressed in adorable floral outfits. Another shot features the trio alongside her husband, and the children's father Alexis Ohanian, who keeps things classic in a navy suit.

The carousel also includes extended family moments, including her sister Venus Williams and Andrea Preti. Everyone is coordinated, polished, and very much giving “family celebration,” but it’s the caption that really spoke volumes.

"I don’t share these moments often, but being their mom is my favorite place to be. I’m with them 363 out of 365 days a year — and I wouldn’t trade it for anything." The tennis star captioned the series of snapshots. "This weekend was everything."

And if you’ve followed Serena for even a minute on social media, you know this isn’t a one-time thing. She regularly shares little glimpses into her life as a mom, including a recent video that had the internet collectively melting.

In the March 30 clip, Serena is carefully frosting a chocolate cake while Adira stands right next to her, clearly very invested in the process. At one point, Serena gently warns, "Don't put those fingers on it," but within seconds, Adira does exactly that anyway. Serena quickly pulls her hand back, but not before the sweet, slightly chaotic moment is caught on camera.

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Clara Stein

Freelance PureWow Editor

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