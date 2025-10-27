Reese Witherspoon’s Son Looks Exactly Like Her in New Photo (& Wait Until You See the Throwbacks)

Parents looking like their kids isn’t exactly breaking news. I mean, just look at Priyanka and Nick Jonas’s daughter or Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban’s girls as proof. But sometimes, the genes are so strong you can’t help but call it out. Case in point: Reese Witherspoon and her son, Deacon Phillippe.

The Morning Show actress, 49, took to social media on Thursday, October 23, to send birthday wishes to Deacon, whom she shares with ex-husband Ryan Phillippe.

The Instagram post included a slideshow of photos, starting with a snap of Deacon DJ’ing. The rest were sweet throwbacks of the duo over the years, including one major old-school selfie. And while the photos show Deacon growing up, one thing that hasn’t changed? Just how much he looks like his mom. I mean, look at those blue eyes.