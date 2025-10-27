About UsStyleFashionBeautyReviewsShoppingFoodFamilyWellnessEntertainmentNewsHomeRecipesTravelPetsHoroscopesGift GuidesWeddingsCulturesMoneyBooksTechNew YorkLos Angeles
Reese Witherspoon’s Son Looks Exactly Like Her in New Photo (& Wait Until You See the Throwbacks)

Like mother, like son

Author image: danielle long headshot
By Danielle Long
Published Oct 27, 2025
1:51pm
ReeseW
Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images for Hello Sunshine

Parents looking like their kids isn’t exactly breaking news. I mean, just look at Priyanka and Nick Jonas’s daughter or Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban’s girls as proof. But sometimes, the genes are so strong you can’t help but call it out. Case in point: Reese Witherspoon and her son, Deacon Phillippe.

The Morning Show actress, 49, took to social media on Thursday, October 23, to send birthday wishes to Deacon, whom she shares with ex-husband Ryan Phillippe.

The Instagram post included a slideshow of photos, starting with a snap of Deacon DJ’ing. The rest were sweet throwbacks of the duo over the years, including one major old-school selfie. And while the photos show Deacon growing up, one thing that hasn’t changed? Just how much he looks like his mom. I mean, look at those blue eyes.

“Happy 22 to my wonderful son @deaconphillippe,” Reese captioned the carousel. “I love you so much, buddy.”

The post is totally on-brand for the Reese's Book Club founder, who loves celebrating her kids online. She recently shared a similar birthday post for her youngest son, Tennessee, whom she shares with ex-husband Jim Toth. While Tennessee definitely has some of Reese’s features, he’s basically the spitting image of his dad.

From the hairline to the eyes, the resemblance between Reese and her kids is impossible to miss, they’re basically twins.

“How is it possible that my youngest boy is 13?!” Reese wrote in the caption. “He never ceases to amaze me with his joyfulness, his brilliant sense of humor and his endless curiosity. I love you so much, Tenn!”

And don’t even get me started on Reese’s daughter, Ava. Those two are practically identical. In a recent photo, if it weren’t for their hair (Ava’s brunette, Reese’s blonde), you’d swear you were seeing double.

