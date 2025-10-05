Reese Witherspoon’s Son Just Turned 13—and He Looks Exactly Like His Dad

Reese Witherspoon is no stranger to sharing glimpses of her life on social media, whether it’s hopping on the latest trend, teasing a new project or posting sweet moments with friends and family. But her newpost will have you doing a double take, thanks to a rare appearance from someone we don’t often see: her youngest son, Tennessee.

The Morning Show actress, 49, took to Instagram to mark a major milestone—Tennessee’s 13th birthday. She shared a heartwarming photo of the two standing by a waterfront railing, with the rippling blue water in the background. It’s a lovely moment, but what really caught my attention? Just how much Tennessee looks like his dad, Reese’s ex-husband Jim Toth.