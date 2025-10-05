About UsStyleFashionBeautyReviewsShoppingFoodFamilyWellnessEntertainmentNewsHomeRecipesTravelPetsHoroscopesGift GuidesWeddingsCulturesMoneyBooksTechNew YorkLos Angeles
SUBSCRIBE
news

Reese Witherspoon’s Son Just Turned 13—and He Looks Exactly Like His Dad

Can someone say doppelgänger?

Author image: danielle long headshot
By Danielle Long
Published Oct 5, 2025
2:00pm
Reese
Todd Owyoung/NBC via Getty Images

Reese Witherspoon is no stranger to sharing glimpses of her life on social media, whether it’s hopping on the latest trend, teasing a new project or posting sweet moments with friends and family. But her newpost will have you doing a double take, thanks to a rare appearance from someone we don’t often see: her youngest son, Tennessee.

The Morning Show actress, 49, took to Instagram to mark a major milestone—Tennessee’s 13th birthday. She shared a heartwarming photo of the two standing by a waterfront railing, with the rippling blue water in the background. It’s a lovely moment, but what really caught my attention? Just how much Tennessee looks like his dad, Reese’s ex-husband Jim Toth.

From the hairline to the eyes, it's easy to point out the uncanny resemblance. They’re basically twins.

“How is it possible that my youngest boy is 13?!” Reese wrote in the caption. “He never ceases to amaze me with his joyfulness, his brilliant sense of humor and his endless curiosity. I love you so much, Tenn!”

JimToth
Kevin Mazur/VF20/WireImage﻿

The comments section lit up with birthday wishes for Tennessee, including one from author Harlan Cohen who chimed in, “The youngest keeps us young. What a gift. Happy Birthday!”

Of course, resemblance runs strong in the Witherspoon family.

Just earlier this month, Reese posted a similar birthday tribute to her daughter Ava, who turned 26 and the two look identical. In the photo, the duo pose with arms wrapped around each other, both flashing bright smiles. Aside from their slightly different hair colors (Reese’s signature blonde vs. Ava’s deeper brunette), their blue eyes and facial features are nearly indistinguishable.

Looks like strong genes—and sweet birthday tributes—are a Witherspoon family tradition.

Want all the latest entertainment news sent right to your inbox? Click here.

RELATED

Reese Witherspoon Was Told Never to Take This Job (Try Not to Eyeroll)

LongHeadshot
Danielle Long

Assistant Editor, News and Entertainment

  • Writes breaking news and entertainment content
  • Covers award show red carpets and movie premieres
  • Has earned two Edward R. Murrow Awards
read full bio
Company
Legal
©2010-2025 Wow MediaProducts, Inc doing business as PureWow. All rights reserved.
stylefoodfamilywellness
Subscribe