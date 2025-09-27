Reese Witherspoon Almost Starred in This Psychological Thriller & I'm Gobsmacked

When you think of Reese Witherspoon’s filmography, titles like Legally Blonde, Cruel Intentions, Big Little Lies and Little Fires Everywhere probably come to mind. She’s played a sorority icon, a naive high schooler and a deeply layered suburban mom. They are dramas, rom-coms and more but there’s one genre that doesn't immediately come to mind and that's a psychological thriller.
Turns out, Reese was actually eyeing that kind of role, vying for the lead in Gone Girl but the film’s director had other plans.
During a recent episode of Bowen Yang and Matt Rogers’ Las Culturistas podcast, the 49-year-old actress revealed that she had optioned the rights to Gillian Flynn’s bestselling novel Gone Girl with the intention of playing the now-iconic role of Amy Dunne. Unfortunately, director David Fincher didn’t see her in the part.