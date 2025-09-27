Reese Witherspoon Almost Starred in This Psychological Thriller & I'm Gobsmacked

"David sat me down, and this is not on David, but David’s like, ‘You’re totally wrong for this part and I’m not putting you in it,'" she shared.

Despite having the full support of author Gillian Flynn, who, according to Reese, “kept telling me, ‘I’d really like you to do it,’” the final casting decision wasn’t hers to make. Fincher stood firm, telling her, “You’re wrong.”

Ultimately, the role went to Rosamund Pike, who starred opposite Ben Affleck, with supporting performances by Carrie Coon, Tyler Perry and Neil Patrick Harris. The 2014 film was a hit both critically and commercially, earning several nominations including an Academy Award and a Golden Globe.

For The Morning Show star, the experience was humbling. "That was, first of all, an ego check for me," she admitted. "It was like, ‘No, you’re not right for everything.’ And he was right. He was totally right."