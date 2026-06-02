It's Official: Serena Williams Is Back

"Queen's Club feels like the perfect place to begin this next chapter," Williams said in a statement shared to the Club's X account. "Grass has given me some of the most meaningful moments of my career, and I'm excited to be back competing on one of the sport's most iconic stages."

While it's major news for Williams, it's also a significant moment for the new generation of tennis players who have come up. Martina Navratilova, who previously held the title of oldest WTA World No.1 to launch a comeback, said in the WTA press release: "Serena brought the game to another level and it is incredible for the sport that she’s pushing the boundaries and coming back. To many of the younger players, they never had the opportunity to play her; some may have never watched her on television, so this will be a new and exciting experience."