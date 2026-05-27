Serena Williams Shares Career Milestone With Daughters by Her Side

Williams was in town for Nike's "Founder's Week" celebration honoring the brand's co-founder, Phil Knight. According to The Oregonian, she handed out T-shirts and worked alongside Nike president Amy Montagne handing out copies of the company's 1977 statement on its core values. She also chatted with employees and sat on a panel with Knight and Nike CEO Elliott Hill. While touring the Serena Williams building, she stumbled upon a display case of her own trophies that she'd forgotten about.

“I actually forgot that I gave some of these trophies, on loan of course, to the building. I was wondering where they were," the paper reported her saying.

“The whole building takes your breath away. Every element, everywhere you go, is an opportunity to be inspired," she added in a press release at the time her namesake building opened. "I hope this building encourages people to bring out the best of themselves and to dream bigger than they thought possible."