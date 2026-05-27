Serena Williams may have retired from tennis, but her legacy continues to reverberate across the sporting world. She has 23 Grand Slam titles to her name and four Olympic golds. Nike, Gatorade and Wilson have been some of her many corporate sponsors. But there's one distinction that has taken the absolute cake—and the sports mogul made it all the more special by bringing her daughters to share the moment.
Serena Williams Shares Career Milestone With Daughters by Her Side
Talk about a legacy
Today, Williams shared several photos on Instagram of herself, Olympia (8) and Adira (2) at the Nike campus, where the trio posed in front of a wall bearing the tennis player's first name. In one image, Adira even adorably throws out a peace sign, which her dad, Alexis Ohanian, revealed in the comments is her signature.
In June 2022, Nike bestowed a major honor on four-time Olympian, opening a new office space dubbed the Serena Williams Building at Nike World Headquarters in Beaverton, Oregon. It spans 140 tennis courts—or 1 million square feet—and is the brand's largest office building. Williams's namesake features 200,000 square feet of lab space, where the Consumer Creation teams can take new ideas for test runs. Additionally, there is a 140-seat theater named after Olympia. This year, the girls finally saw the physical manifestation of their mom's legacy.
Williams was in town for Nike's "Founder's Week" celebration honoring the brand's co-founder, Phil Knight. According to The Oregonian, she handed out T-shirts and worked alongside Nike president Amy Montagne handing out copies of the company's 1977 statement on its core values. She also chatted with employees and sat on a panel with Knight and Nike CEO Elliott Hill. While touring the Serena Williams building, she stumbled upon a display case of her own trophies that she'd forgotten about.
“I actually forgot that I gave some of these trophies, on loan of course, to the building. I was wondering where they were," the paper reported her saying.
“The whole building takes your breath away. Every element, everywhere you go, is an opportunity to be inspired," she added in a press release at the time her namesake building opened. "I hope this building encourages people to bring out the best of themselves and to dream bigger than they thought possible."