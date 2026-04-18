Serena Williams’s Daughter Adira Can’t Resist Cake in Adorable Video

When it comes to dealing with children, there are just certain moments that feel universally relatable, no matter who you are. Whether it’s navigating a full-blown tantrum or convincing a kid to finally retire that princess dress they’ve worn nonstop for a week, it’s all part of the experience. And as it turns out, even Serena Williams isn’t immune.
The WYN Beauty founder, 44, recently shared a short (and very real) clip on social media that had people everywhere nodding in agreement. In the March 30 video, Serena is carefully icing a chocolate cake while her youngest daughter, Adira, stands right beside her, clearly intrigued. At one point, Serena gently tells her, "Don't put those fingers on it," and almost instantly, Adira reaches out and does exactly that. Cue Serena quickly moving her hand away, but not before the moment is captured in all its adorable, chaotic glory.