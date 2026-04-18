Serena Williams’s Daughter Adira Can’t Resist Cake in Adorable Video

Honestly, the cake looked so good, it’s hard to blame Adira. And judging by the comments, plenty of people felt the same way.

"Looks so yummy, I wouldn’t be able to resist either," one person wrote. "That chocolate cake looks so good," another added, while a third joked, "The Temptation was too much!"

Others leaned into the classic “kids will be kids” take. "Kids will do what kids do!" one commenter shared. Another wrote, "She heard 'put those fingers on it'" while someone else perfectly summed it up with, "Bruh why are kids like this."

A few even turned it into a full comedic moment.

"It’s a force of nature, Serena. The fingers must touch the chocolate," one person joked, while another added, "you gotta get yo reflex skills together if you coming back!! Lmao! That baby was like a ninja."