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Serena Williams’s Daughter Adira Can’t Resist Cake in Adorable Video

Fans are eating this up (pun intended)

Author image: null
By Clara Stein
Published Apr 18, 2026
1:00pm
Serena Williams daughter adira cake 720x780
Shawn Salley

When it comes to dealing with children, there are just certain moments that feel universally relatable, no matter who you are. Whether it’s navigating a full-blown tantrum or convincing a kid to finally retire that princess dress they’ve worn nonstop for a week, it’s all part of the experience. And as it turns out, even Serena Williams isn’t immune.

The WYN Beauty founder, 44, recently shared a short (and very real) clip on social media that had people everywhere nodding in agreement. In the March 30 video, Serena is carefully icing a chocolate cake while her youngest daughter, Adira, stands right beside her, clearly intrigued. At one point, Serena gently tells her, "Don't put those fingers on it," and almost instantly, Adira reaches out and does exactly that. Cue Serena quickly moving her hand away, but not before the moment is captured in all its adorable, chaotic glory.

Honestly, the cake looked so good, it’s hard to blame Adira. And judging by the comments, plenty of people felt the same way.

"Looks so yummy, I wouldn’t be able to resist either," one person wrote. "That chocolate cake looks so good," another added, while a third joked, "The Temptation was too much!"

Others leaned into the classic “kids will be kids” take. "Kids will do what kids do!" one commenter shared. Another wrote, "She heard 'put those fingers on it'" while someone else perfectly summed it up with, "Bruh why are kids like this."

A few even turned it into a full comedic moment.

"It’s a force of nature, Serena. The fingers must touch the chocolate," one person joked, while another added, "you gotta get yo reflex skills together if you coming back!! Lmao! That baby was like a ninja."

All jokes aside, if you found yourself eyeing that cake, you’re in luck. Serena didn’t gatekeep.

"So I whipped up a chocolate ganache 'Matilda' cake for my girls. Full video on TikTok!," she captioned the post.

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Clara Stein

Freelance PureWow Editor

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