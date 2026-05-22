Serena Williams always knows how to have a good time—and serve a great outfit. The tennis legend regularly shares clothing snaps, whether it's for sweet family holiday gatherings, charity galas, fun nights out or time spent at home. In her most recent Instagram post, Williams shows off a bold skirt in a jaunty slow-motion video—and her confidence is contagious.
Serena Williams Shows Off Flirty Leopard Print Skirt in Slo-Mo Video
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"Someone told me I need to slow down…" she wrote in the caption. The video shows the Grand Slam Champ wearing a black cropped blazer paired with a maxi leopard print skirt and pointy-toe taupe flats. She struts through a landscaped patio, tossing her ombré balayage hair over her shoulder. Then the video hits slow motion, allowing her skirt to billow dramatically and reveal the thigh-high back slit.
Williams has always been one for daring fashion. The most recent example having been her ensemble at the Met Gala. For fashion's biggest night, she sported a gold leaf thigh cuff and a Grecian-inspired metallic halter mini dress by Marc Jacobs. I'm also not surprised she opted for leopard print; it appears to be a favorite staple she's leaned on in the past.
When she's not playing dress-up, the mom of two keeps herself busy spending time with her daughters, Olympia and Adira, playing tennis and supporting her many business ventures. A couple days ago, Williams shared a sweet mother-daughter moment with Adira, 2, while on the tennis court.
"Rumor has it……. I got a new trainer," she wrote in the caption, tagging her toddler's Instagram account. The 2-year-old is filmed "helping" her mom train by holding onto a resistance band (accompanied by the actual trainer) while the tennis legend runs across the court, her daughter smiling in delight as she trails after her mom.
Keep the great 'fits and adorable family moments coming.