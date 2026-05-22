Serena Williams Shows Off Flirty Leopard Print Skirt in Slo-Mo Video

When she's not playing dress-up, the mom of two keeps herself busy spending time with her daughters, Olympia and Adira, playing tennis and supporting her many business ventures. A couple days ago, Williams shared a sweet mother-daughter moment with Adira, 2, while on the tennis court.

"Rumor has it……. I got a new trainer," she wrote in the caption, tagging her toddler's Instagram account. The 2-year-old is filmed "helping" her mom train by holding onto a resistance band (accompanied by the actual trainer) while the tennis legend runs across the court, her daughter smiling in delight as she trails after her mom.

Keep the great 'fits and adorable family moments coming.