Serena Williams Shows Off Monochromatic Outfit in New IG Post

The tennis world is buzzing, and it’s all thanks to Serena Williams.

On June 1st, the tennis champ announced her return to the sport, using an IG post to signal her comeback after a four-year break with the caption, “Good news travels fast.” Williams is set to play her first match next week on Monday, alongside partner Victoria Mboko during the HSBC Championships at Queen's Club in London as a doubles wild card, ESPN reports. And while everyone’s anticipating her return to the court (rightfully so), I’m gearing up for her notable tennis fashions. She’s been playfully teasing her new era with a series of posts on Instagram, including her most recent as she's donning a sporty-but-chic all-white ensemble.