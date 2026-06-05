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Serena Williams Shows Off Monochromatic Outfit in New IG Post

Welcome back, serena

Author image: image0 e1722622798857
By Courtney Mason
Published Jun 5, 2026
4:01pm
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Stephanie Tacy/NurPhoto

The tennis world is buzzing, and it’s all thanks to Serena Williams

On June 1st, the tennis champ announced her return to the sport, using an IG post to signal her comeback after a four-year break with the caption, “Good news travels fast.” Williams is set to play her first match next week on Monday, alongside partner Victoria Mboko during the HSBC Championships at Queen's Club in London as a doubles wild card, ESPN reports. And while everyone’s anticipating her return to the court (rightfully so), I’m gearing up for her notable tennis fashions. She’s been playfully teasing her new era with a series of posts on Instagram, including her most recent as she's donning a sporty-but-chic all-white ensemble.

She paired her post with the caption: "The wait was part of the story," and fans can't contain their excitement in the comments, with one writing,"Glad that part of the story is over. Welcome back queen!!!" Her entire outfit consisted of a sleek white tank, a matching pleated tennis skirt and an ultra-long windbreaker.

The 44-year-old legend has always been known for her striking fashions both on and off the court. (I'm still stuck on her Met Gala look from last month.) The star's unconventional sporty wardrobe—and and her domination of the competition—is what made her stand out. Who could forget her use of vibrant hues and bold animal prints, and even the appearance of a denim tennis skirt?

Her recent posts have me excited for what's yet to come, with loads of questions in mind about her comeback. Will we see the return of her tutu? Will there be any cutesy mother-daughter twinning moments with Olympia and Adira? Will she pull a Naomi Osaka? I guess we'll have to wait and see.

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Courtney Mason

Editorial Assistant

  • Writes across several verticals including fashion, beauty, news and entertainment
  • Over three years of experience in the fashion industry
  • Studied Fashion Media with a minor in Visuals for Social Media at LIM College
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