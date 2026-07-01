Prince William Proves He's Not Afraid to Roll Up His Sleeves at Latest Outing

When it comes to royal outings, there are a few things you can usually count on. There are photos, a bit of mingling with the public, and often a short speech or remarks from the royal guest. And every so often, depending on the event, we also see members of the royal family go a step further and actually get involved in the hands-on work, which is exactly what Prince William did during his latest appearance.

The Prince of Wales, 44, marked the third anniversary of his flagship homelessness initiative, Homewards, on June 30. But instead of just showing up to speak, he also got stuck in and helped out behind the scenes. In a video shared the same day, the royal can be seen carrying a chair into a home as part of the project’s efforts.