About UsStyleFashionBeautyReviewsShoppingFoodFamilyWellnessEntertainmentNewsHomeRecipesTravelPetsHoroscopesGift GuidesWeddingsCulturesMoneyBooksTechNew YorkLos Angeles
SUBSCRIBE
news

Prince William Proves He's Not Afraid to Roll Up His Sleeves at Latest Outing

He put his muscle where his mouth is

Author image: danielle long headshot
By Danielle Long
Published Jul 1, 2026
3:36pm
Prince William Helping 720x780
Jordan Pettitt-PA/POOL supplied by Splash News

When it comes to royal outings, there are a few things you can usually count on. There are photos, a bit of mingling with the public, and often a short speech or remarks from the royal guest. And every so often, depending on the event, we also see members of the royal family go a step further and actually get involved in the hands-on work, which is exactly what Prince William did during his latest appearance.

The Prince of Wales, 44, marked the third anniversary of his flagship homelessness initiative, Homewards, on June 30. But instead of just showing up to speak, he also got stuck in and helped out behind the scenes. In a video shared the same day, the royal can be seen carrying a chair into a home as part of the project’s efforts.

"@homewardsuk making a house a home," the post was captioned. "Preparing care packages filled with essential items for a new home, helping new tenants feel settled and supported from day one."

In another post featuring a carousel of images from the visit, Prince William shared more context about the day.

"Meeting residents and support staff at Langstane Housing Association in Aberdeen - one of Homewards’ six flagship locations - to mark the completion of homes delivered through the city’s Innovative Housing Project," the caption read.

He also highlighted the hands-on element of the visit, writing, "Helping prepare welcome packages filled with the essential items that help people settle in and feel at home. Each fully furnished home - made possible through a network of partners including IKEA, Dunelm, DFS, Glencraft and The Multibank - is a reminder that stable housing, paired with the right support, can be the difference between crisis and a fresh start," the post continued.

The caption concluded, "A pleasure to also join key partners across the Homewards Aberdeen Coalition at an event to mark three years of the programme."

Want all the latest entertainment news sent right to your inbox? Click here.

RELATED

Kensington Palace Shares Regal Slow-Mo Video of Prince William Walking Alone Through Windsor Castle

LongHeadshot

Danielle Long

Contributing Editor, News and Entertainment

  • Writes breaking news and entertainment content
  • Covers award show red carpets and movie premieres
  • Has earned two Edward R. Murrow Awards
read full bio
Company
Legal
©2010-2026 Wow MediaProducts, Inc doing business as PureWow. All rights reserved.
stylefoodfamilywellness
Subscribe