Kensington Palace Shares Regal Slow-Mo Video of Prince William Walking Alone Through Windsor Castle

The Prince of Wales will presumably be busy as he heads back into Climate Action Week, taking place right now in London through June 28. The Earthshot Prize, which he founded in 2020, has been playing a major role in the conference. Robert Irwin, an ambassador for the organization, hosted The Earthshot Prize Impact Assembly. During the event, he highlighted a major win. In 2024, the High Ambition Coalition was awarded a £1 million ($1.3 million) grant as the winner of "The Earthshot Prize to Revive our Oceans." The organization's director, Rita el Zaghloul, shared at the assembly that the funding helped establish Ghana's first Marine Protected Area.

"I think what is key in that is it shows that prosperity and conservation can go hand in hand," she said, while explaining that the work was done in partnership with 21 coastal communities. The protected area spans 702 square kilometers (436 square miles).

"It's a great example for the entire world that this is not just possible, but it can benefit our environment and people at the same time," Irwin said.