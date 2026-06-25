Between the Earthshot Prize, attending the United for Wildlife Business Forum, celebrating Trooping the Colour and presenting a trophy at Royal Ascot, Prince William has had a busy two weeks. However, he managed to squeeze in time for a duty his aunt, Princess Anne, has previously shaded him for reportedly shirking. The Prince of Wales headed to Windsor to perform an investiture ceremony, where he bestowed a royal insignia on recipients who have made outstanding contributions to their communities. Kensington Palace then went on to release a slow-motion video of the Prince as he spoke with honorees and even knighted one guest.
Kensington Palace Shares Regal Slow-Mo Video of Prince William Walking Alone Through Windsor Castle
Looking every inch like a future king
"Honors at Windsor," the caption read. Recognizing individuals whose dedication and service have made a lasting difference across communities, public life and beyond."
The video shows Prince William regally walking solo into the Grand Reception Room at Windsor Castle, his jacket bedecked with aiguillettes. He is then filmed spending time with each recipient, chatting with them as their families look on proudly. One clip also shows a man being knighted by the Prince as the former kneels on a crimson red knighting stool.
The Prince of Wales will presumably be busy as he heads back into Climate Action Week, taking place right now in London through June 28. The Earthshot Prize, which he founded in 2020, has been playing a major role in the conference. Robert Irwin, an ambassador for the organization, hosted The Earthshot Prize Impact Assembly. During the event, he highlighted a major win. In 2024, the High Ambition Coalition was awarded a £1 million ($1.3 million) grant as the winner of "The Earthshot Prize to Revive our Oceans." The organization's director, Rita el Zaghloul, shared at the assembly that the funding helped establish Ghana's first Marine Protected Area.
"I think what is key in that is it shows that prosperity and conservation can go hand in hand," she said, while explaining that the work was done in partnership with 21 coastal communities. The protected area spans 702 square kilometers (436 square miles).
"It's a great example for the entire world that this is not just possible, but it can benefit our environment and people at the same time," Irwin said.