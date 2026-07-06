Travis Kelce as Taylor Swift's Backup Dancer? Prince William Has Thoughts…

During the "We Gotta Ask" section of the podcast, Jason posed the following question: "What is the more iconic moment at Wembley Stadium: Travis scoring a touchdown in 2015 against the Lions or Travis as a backup dancer to the one and only Taylor Swift?"

After the briefest moment of reflection, the Prince of Wales looked straight into the camera and said, "Travis as a backup dancer."

Travis followed with, "Definitely a very proud moment of my life for sure."