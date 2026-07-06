It's not every day Prince William gives an interview to an American media outlet, let alone an independent one. But Travis and Jason Kelce managed to pull some strings, and the Prince of Wales ended up on a special bonus episode of the duo's New Heights podcast that dropped over the weekend. The big topic of conversation was understandably the World Cup (Prince William is a longtime fan of the English club Aston Villa), but naturally also veered to Travis and Taylor Swift's stop in the UK during the latter's Eras Tour. And Prince William had *thoughts* about Travis's role as Swift's backup dancer.
Travis Kelce as Taylor Swift's Backup Dancer? Prince William Has Thoughts…
Iconic
During the "We Gotta Ask" section of the podcast, Jason posed the following question: "What is the more iconic moment at Wembley Stadium: Travis scoring a touchdown in 2015 against the Lions or Travis as a backup dancer to the one and only Taylor Swift?"
After the briefest moment of reflection, the Prince of Wales looked straight into the camera and said, "Travis as a backup dancer."
Travis followed with, "Definitely a very proud moment of my life for sure."
The Kelce brothers, along with Swift, met the future king alongside Prince George and Princess Charlotte in 2024. In the podcast episode, Travis reflected, saying, "That was honestly one of the coolest moments ever...meeting you and the little ones. Me and Jason joke about it all the time. We were so nervous to meet you guys and the royal family. Jason has this running joke where he didn't know what to do with his beer."
"It wasn't a joke. It was reality," Jason quipped, to laughter all around. "The kids were great. Princess Charlotte was still the highlight for me. I have four daughters as well, so she was great." The only daughter of the Prince of Wales is reportedly a massive fan of the American pop singer.
"Congratulations on having four daughters," Prince Williams said. "I don't know how you do that."