Prince William and Kate Middleton Accompany Prince George for His First Day at Eton College

Later that day, his parents made it official on Instagram with three photos of Prince George grinning in his new school uniform. The caption was a simple, "George’s first day at Eton."

It is expected that, like his father, Prince George will board at the school. Hello! also noted that Prince George had begun boarding at Lambrook School towards the end of his time there, presumably to prepare him for life at Eton. His siblings, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, remain at Lambrook for this school year.