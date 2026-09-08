It's official: Prince George has touched down at Eton College. The 13-year-old future king will follow in the footsteps of his father, Prince William, and uncle, Prince Harry, as he starts his academic career at the storied institution founded by King Henry VI in 1440. Today is his first day of school, and both his parents accompanied him onto the campus, all smiles despite the dreary weather.
Prince William and Kate Middleton Accompany Prince George for His First Day at Eton College
A new chapter begins
Prince George arrived with Princess Catherine and Prince William, looking like a carbon copy of his father in a black suit, light blue shirt and navy tie. They even both wore brown suede footwear. Princess Catherine, meanwhile, donned a forest-green long-sleeved dress and black pumps. Eventually, the teenager had an outfit change, stepping into the historic institution's traditional uniform of a tailcoat, waistcoat and pinstriped trousers.
The royal family walked across the quadrangle and was greeted by headmaster Simon Henderson and provost Nicholas Coleridge. According to live reporting by Hello!, Prince William joked about the rainy weather during the exchange of pleasantries. The Waleses arrived to the campus early, with Prince George's fellow new students stepping on to the grounds later. Some had even packed their belongings into traditional boarding school trunks.
Later that day, his parents made it official on Instagram with three photos of Prince George grinning in his new school uniform. The caption was a simple, "George’s first day at Eton."
It is expected that, like his father, Prince George will board at the school. Hello! also noted that Prince George had begun boarding at Lambrook School towards the end of his time there, presumably to prepare him for life at Eton. His siblings, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, remain at Lambrook for this school year.