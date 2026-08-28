As someone who has covered the royal family intensely for the better part of six years, I’ll admit that I was pretty stunned when news broke last week that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were going to take a leave of absence from their California-based enclave and return to the U.K.
To clarify, the Sussexes are keeping both their Montecito property and their Portugal-based vacation home. In other words, this move back to the London countryside isn’t meant to be permanent—at least not yet. (Their reps have underlined the fact that it’s temporary to various publications: “On the heels of a wonderful trip with family and friends this summer, Harry and Meghan have decided to spend an extended period in the U.K. this autumn,” their rep told the New York Times.)
But the school choice is a biggie. (Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet are rumored to be starting at a still undisclosed educational institution as soon as next week.) So is the larger familial impact. (A return to the U.K. certainly forces the issue when it comes to tensions that remain between Harry and his brother Prince William, though Harry’s icy relationship with his dad seems to be thawing a bit post-summer.) Bottom line: I doubt this was a decision they entered into lightly.
Still, a zillion royal questions remain. Even as they touched down in the U.K. this week, with two kids (and both dogs) in tow, my mind raced as I thought about their pivot back to a place that was full of joyful moments, but also so much toxicity. (Remember Oprah?) With all that in mind, here are the top three questions I can’t stop asking as they make their royal return.
What Does Prince Harry’s Return to the U.K. *Really* Mean for His Relationship with William?
Plus, more burning questions we have
As someone who has covered the royal family intensely for the better part of six years, I’ll admit that I was pretty stunned when news broke last week that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were going to take a leave of absence from their California-based enclave and return to the U.K.
1. What Will Their Life as Private (Read: Non-Royal) Citizens Look Like?
When Prince Harry and Meghan Markle announced their exit from the royal family back in January 2020, their goal was clear: They wanted an existence that allowed them to be half in and half out. (In other words, they would continue supporting the then-Queen Elizabeth II in carrying out select royal duties while becoming financially independent and pursuing private commercial opportunities at the same time.) Cut to the Sandringham Summit, where this vision was swiftly nipped in the bud.
But with their royal return to the U.K.—where they plan to live outside of London as private citizens—and with a range of successful commercial ventures already under their belt (everything from As Ever to Meghan’s Emmy-nominated Netflix series), will there be more flexibility in terms of their unofficial royal roles? In other words, maybe Harry can support the WellChild Awards and continue to work on behalf of private partnerships such as his corporate role with BetterUp. And perhaps Meghan can show up to champion charitable causes like SmartWorks, which she once did as a senior working royal, and still prioritize a variety of acting gigs. (Season three of The Gentlemen is very much in motion—TBD on whether or not Meghan will land a part.)
All this is to say, with or without the royal family’s permission, it seems like they’re set to achieve exactly what they once intended to do. And that half-in, half-out relationship feels even easier to visualize from a U.K.-based vantage point.
2. Have Their Security Issues Been Sorted?
It’s the issue that has cast the biggest shadow over a potential return home—even just for a visit—since the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s official exit from royal life six years ago: Security. That’s why when the news dropped that they’d be moving back, I was quick to search for a status change. Had I missed an update in Harry’s battle for taxpayer-funded police protection ahead of this announcement? I had not.
This means that, as far as the public is concerned, Harry and Meghan are still deep in a years-long battle with the government’s Royal and VIP Executive Committee (RAVEC) to reinstate their family’s security. TLDR, Harry has long argued that, after his family’s royal security was rescinded, he deserves a fresh risk assessment—especially as someone who was born into such a high-profile role. (As recently as this summer, the Sussexes had to shift their plans to visit London due to security concerns.) This is exactly why his decision to return home, plus his entire family, marks a huge turning point.
When pressed on the issue last week, Prime Minister Andy Burnham replied by reminding everyone, this is a private issue: “It’s a matter for Harry and for Meghan, and we wish them well in the moves that they are making,” he said. The U.K. Times also reported that RAVEC is moving ahead with a current assessment of the threats to Harry and Meghan, though this may take time.
Did Harry force their hand in terms of this issue by moving his family home? If the answer is yes, all I can say is well-played.
3. What Does This Mean for Harry and William?
It’s perhaps the biggest point of conversation surrounding Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s return home: Avoiding family drama is much easier from 6,000 miles away. In other words, can William really steer clear of Harry—and the long overdue post-Oprah conversations—they need to have now that they’re back in the same time zone? It’s certainly a lot harder.
For example: Will the Sussexes—Archie and Lilibet included—be invited for Christmas at Sandringham? How about Easter? Heck, even a family wedding like the pending nuptials of Princess Margaret’s grandson Sam Chatto and his fiancée Eleanor Ekserdjian feel like easy occasions for all the royals to gather. After all, these are notably private family occasions that go beyond the call of duty. It behooves William and Harry to put the past behind them and reconnect.
Is this another example where a relocation enables Harry to force the issue with his brother? The Duke of Sussex has been clear about his mindset that life is short and he’s eager to reconnect with his family.
Perhaps we’ll have more clarity on these questions in the coming weeks. I can’t wait to see how things shake out.