What Does Prince Harry’s Return to the U.K. *Really* Mean for His Relationship with William?

It’s the issue that has cast the biggest shadow over a potential return home—even just for a visit—since the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s official exit from royal life six years ago: Security. That’s why when the news dropped that they’d be moving back, I was quick to search for a status change. Had I missed an update in Harry’s battle for taxpayer-funded police protection ahead of this announcement? I had not.



This means that, as far as the public is concerned, Harry and Meghan are still deep in a years-long battle with the government’s Royal and VIP Executive Committee (RAVEC) to reinstate their family’s security. TLDR, Harry has long argued that, after his family’s royal security was rescinded, he deserves a fresh risk assessment—especially as someone who was born into such a high-profile role. (As recently as this summer, the Sussexes had to shift their plans to visit London due to security concerns.) This is exactly why his decision to return home, plus his entire family, marks a huge turning point.

When pressed on the issue last week, Prime Minister Andy Burnham replied by reminding everyone, this is a private issue: “It’s a ⁠matter for Harry and ⁠for Meghan, and ⁠we wish ⁠them well in the moves that they are ⁠making,” he said. The U.K. Times also reported that RAVEC is moving ahead with a current assessment of the threats to Harry and Meghan, though this may take time.



Did Harry force their hand in terms of this issue by moving his family home? If the answer is yes, all I can say is well-played.