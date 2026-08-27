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Prince Harry and Meghan Markle May Have Just Found a New U.K. Home—and It Doesn’t Come Cheap

Fit for a royal

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By Clara Stein
Published Aug 27, 2026
2:46pm
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Zak Hussein

It feels like just yesterday that reports surfaced about Prince Harry and Meghan Markle returning to the United Kingdom with their children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet. Now, there are already new details about where the Duke and Duchess of Sussex could put down roots, and, unsurprisingly, it’s not exactly a budget-friendly option.

The couple are reportedly looking at properties in the Cotswolds, including a sprawling mansion listed for “£12 million, or around $16 million,” according to royal reporter Tom Sykes. The Sussexes are said to be particularly interested in the area surrounding Stow-on-the-Wold, one of the Cotswolds’ best-known villages.

The picturesque region is about a two-hour drive from Windsor, where senior royals Prince William and Kate Middleton live with their children.

During their previous life in the U.K., Harry and Meghan had two primary residences: Nottingham Cottage at Kensington Palace and Frogmore Cottage in Windsor.

Their reported return comes six years after the couple stepped back from their royal duties and relocated to Montecito, California. There, they purchased an $14.65 million estate and took out a $9.5 million mortgage, according to official documents. So, it seems the Sussexes have never exactly been afraid of a hefty real estate price tag.

In the months leading up to their move, the Sussexes have made several trips across the pond.

During a July visit, they paid their respects at Princess Diana’s grave at her family’s Althorp House estate. King Charles also reunited with his grandchildren after four years when the Sussexes visited him at his private residence, Highgrove House, in Gloucestershire.

On August 20, People exclusively reported that Harry and Meghan plan to establish a private home base in the U.K. and enroll their two children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet, in school there this fall.

So, with a potential new home in the works, there’s one big question left: Where will Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet go to school?

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Clara Stein

Contributing Editor

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