Prince Harry and Meghan Markle May Have Just Found a New U.K. Home—and It Doesn’t Come Cheap

It feels like just yesterday that reports surfaced about Prince Harry and Meghan Markle returning to the United Kingdom with their children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet. Now, there are already new details about where the Duke and Duchess of Sussex could put down roots, and, unsurprisingly, it’s not exactly a budget-friendly option.

The couple are reportedly looking at properties in the Cotswolds, including a sprawling mansion listed for “£12 million, or around $16 million,” according to royal reporter Tom Sykes. The Sussexes are said to be particularly interested in the area surrounding Stow-on-the-Wold, one of the Cotswolds’ best-known villages.

The picturesque region is about a two-hour drive from Windsor, where senior royals Prince William and Kate Middleton live with their children.