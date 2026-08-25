Meghan Markle Has a Surprisingly Simple Dessert Rule for Archie & Lilibet

When Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet ask for dessert, Meghan's answer is: "If you can pick it, you can have it."

People reported that she shared this with fellow MasterChef judges Jean-Christophe Novelli, Poh Ling Yeow and Sofia Levin, to which Levin said playfully, “You can’t pick chocolate!” The Duchess of Sussex's response to that was, “No, you can’t pick chocolate, but you can pick a nice piece of fruit."

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex live on an estate in Montecito, a small town outside of Santa Barbara, California, where they keep a chicken coop, garden and orchard. That comes in handy if you're a little kid running around looking for a strawberry or peach to satisfy your sweet tooth.