Any parent knows the battle to control their child's sugar intake is real. It's lurking in innocent-looking juices, screaming from the cookie aisle of the grocery store and temptingly nestled in a mound of frosting atop a birthday cupcake. And as it turns out, even princes and princesses want dessert. During her appearance on MasterChef Australia, Meghan Markle shared her response when her two children ask her for a sweet treat.
Meghan Markle Has a Surprisingly Simple Dessert Rule for Archie & Lilibet
Hint: it doesn't take the cake
When Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet ask for dessert, Meghan's answer is: "If you can pick it, you can have it."
People reported that she shared this with fellow MasterChef judges Jean-Christophe Novelli, Poh Ling Yeow and Sofia Levin, to which Levin said playfully, “You can’t pick chocolate!” The Duchess of Sussex's response to that was, “No, you can’t pick chocolate, but you can pick a nice piece of fruit."
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex live on an estate in Montecito, a small town outside of Santa Barbara, California, where they keep a chicken coop, garden and orchard. That comes in handy if you're a little kid running around looking for a strawberry or peach to satisfy your sweet tooth.
Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet are, according to their mother, "great eaters," and are quite involved when it comes to food. “[They] jump in a lot, especially with the garden," Meghan said. "I think it’s such a nice luxury to be able to have so much space and things to cook.” The siblings are fond of blueberries, which often turn up in Meghan's pancakes, alongside rainbow sprinkles and chocolate chips.
But should you fear that Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet are totally deprived of sugar, fear not. "We always have a nice, as my husband would say, 'pud,'" Meghan said. (Pudding is the British term for dessert.) Sounds like the kids can have their cake and eat it (with fruit), too.