Meghan Markle Rings in Her 45th Birthday with a Rare Swimsuit Snapshot

August 4 marks several fun observances, from National Chocolate Chip Cookie Day to National White Wine Day. But for royal watchers, there’s one more reason to celebrate: Meghan Markle’s birthday.

The As Ever founder turned 45 on Tuesday and gave fans a glimpse into her birthday festivities with a playful Instagram post. The Duchess of Sussex shared two black-and-white photos, including one of herself mid-air as she jumps into a pool wearing a dark swimsuit, arms raised with a cluster of birthday balloons floating closely behind her. The second photo captured the aftermath, with Meghan surrounded by the splash from her poolside plunge.