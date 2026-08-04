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Meghan Markle Rings in Her 45th Birthday with a Rare Swimsuit Snapshot

Happy Birthday, Meghan!

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By Danielle Long
Published Aug 4, 2026
5:01pm
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SplashNews.com

August 4 marks several fun observances, from National Chocolate Chip Cookie Day to National White Wine Day. But for royal watchers, there’s one more reason to celebrate: Meghan Markle’s birthday.

The As Ever founder turned 45 on Tuesday and gave fans a glimpse into her birthday festivities with a playful Instagram post. The Duchess of Sussex shared two black-and-white photos, including one of herself mid-air as she jumps into a pool wearing a dark swimsuit, arms raised with a cluster of birthday balloons floating closely behind her. The second photo captured the aftermath, with Meghan surrounded by the splash from her poolside plunge.

"Thank you for the birthday love," Meghan captioned the post, adding a red balloon emoji.

The birthday post comes just one week after the Suits alum shared a series of photos from her family’s travels to England. The highly discussed trip marked a reunion with King Charles III, who reportedly had not seen Meghan and Prince Harry’s children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet, in several years.

For the photo dump, which Meghan captioned "Summer Holiday," she started with a sweet black-and-white snapshot of herself and Prince Harry. In the image, the couple sits at a dining table, laughing over glasses of wine and empty plates. Prince Harry has his arm resting behind Meghan’s chair while she covers her face, clearly caught in a moment of genuine laughter.

The rest of the carousel offered a glimpse at their family time together, with Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet joining their parents for beach days and sunset walks through grassy fields. One especially memorable black-and-white photo showed Prince Harry tossing Princess Lilibet into a pool, with water droplets frozen in the air as she flips mid-jump.

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Danielle Long

Contributing Editor, News and Entertainment

  • Writes breaking news and entertainment content
  • Covers award show red carpets and movie premieres
  • Has earned two Edward R. Murrow Awards
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