King Charles Reunites with His Grandkids After Years Apart

After months of wondering if it would actually happen, it looks like the answer is finally yes. The much-discussed royal family reunion between King Charles III and his grandchildren, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet, has officially taken place.

The sweet family moment happened Friday afternoon in the U.K., according to a royal source who confirmed the news to ABC News. The King and Queen welcomed the Sussex family at Highgrove House, their private family residence in Gloucestershire, England, the source shared.

While Prince Harry has made several trips back to the U.K. since stepping away from his role as a senior working royal, Meghan and the couple’s children are not believed to have been in the country since 2022. Their last public visit as a family of four was for the Platinum Jubilee celebrations honoring Harry’s grandmother, the late Queen Elizabeth II, in June of that year.