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King Charles Reunites with His Grandkids After Years Apart

A long-awaited family affair

Author image: danielle long headshot
By Danielle Long
Published Jul 13, 2026
2:48pm
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Kylie Cooper - Pool via CNP

After months of wondering if it would actually happen, it looks like the answer is finally yes. The much-discussed royal family reunion between King Charles III and his grandchildren, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet, has officially taken place.

The sweet family moment happened Friday afternoon in the U.K., according to a royal source who confirmed the news to ABC News. The King and Queen welcomed the Sussex family at Highgrove House, their private family residence in Gloucestershire, England, the source shared.

While Prince Harry has made several trips back to the U.K. since stepping away from his role as a senior working royal, Meghan and the couple’s children are not believed to have been in the country since 2022. Their last public visit as a family of four was for the Platinum Jubilee celebrations honoring Harry’s grandmother, the late Queen Elizabeth II, in June of that year.

Rumors about a possible reunion between these royal family members have been swirling for months. Earlier this year, reports suggested Meghan might join Harry for a visit to Birmingham connected to Invictus Games programming, though at the time, it appeared their children were not expected to join. Security concerns were reportedly a major factor in planning, so the latest family visit suggests those conversations may have shifted.

The reunion between King Charles and his grandchildren comes less than a year after Harry and his father also shared a private meeting after 19 months apart. In September 2025, Buckingham Palace confirmed that the King had a private tea with the Duke of Sussex at Clarence House, but noted that “no further details would be provided.”

While this latest reunion appears to signal a warmer chapter between Harry and members of the royal family, one relationship remains unresolved. There has still been no reported meeting between Prince Harry and his older brother, Prince William, following their well-documented distance in recent years.

For royal watchers, this family moment is a meaningful one, especially after years of public ups and downs. Whether it marks the beginning of a bigger reconciliation remains to be seen, but for now, the focus is on a grandfather getting precious time with his grandchildren.

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Danielle Long

Contributing Editor, News and Entertainment

  • Writes breaking news and entertainment content
  • Covers award show red carpets and movie premieres
  • Has earned two Edward R. Murrow Awards
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