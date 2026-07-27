Meghan Markle Shares Rare PDA Moment with Prince Harry (& Candid Photos of Their Kids)

While the family reunion was a monumental occasion, the Sussexes also made a more private stop to Althorp House, the childhood home of Prince Harry's late mother, Princess Diana. The former Princess of Wales is laid to rest on an island in the middle of the estate's Oval Lake. It isn't open to the public, with her brother, Charles Spencer, telling the BBC in 2017, "There was such a whipped-up feeling of emotion everywhere that I was very worried about where we could safely bury her."

The Duchess of Sussex's photos showed Princess Lilibet, Prince Archie and Prince Harry walking through a manicured grove believed to be Althorp House, with Prince Archie carrying an oversized bouquet of flowers.

Sounds like it was a meaningful family trip.