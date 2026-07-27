Even members of the royal family need a summer holiday, and Meghan Markle recently shared a handful of photos from the Sussexes' travels back to England. The trip has been long-discussed and, at points, in peril, but it seems that the family of four made it back for a reunion with King Charles III, who has not seen Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet in several years.
Meghan Markle Shares Rare PDA Moment with Prince Harry (& Candid Photos of Their Kids)
Summer mode is activated
The lead image of Meghan's photo carousel, which she captioned "Summer Holiday," was a black-and-white image of her and Prince Harry seated at a dining table, laughing over glasses of wine and empty plates. He has his arm thrown over the back of her chair as Meghan hides her face in her hand, unable to control the mirth. The following images featured Prince Archie and Princess Lilbet with their parents as they played on the beach and strolled grassy fields at sunset. In one particularly stunning black-and-white photo, Prince Harry is seen tossing Princess Lilibet into a pool, water drops frozen as she summersaults into the air.
While the family reunion was a monumental occasion, the Sussexes also made a more private stop to Althorp House, the childhood home of Prince Harry's late mother, Princess Diana. The former Princess of Wales is laid to rest on an island in the middle of the estate's Oval Lake. It isn't open to the public, with her brother, Charles Spencer, telling the BBC in 2017, "There was such a whipped-up feeling of emotion everywhere that I was very worried about where we could safely bury her."
The Duchess of Sussex's photos showed Princess Lilibet, Prince Archie and Prince Harry walking through a manicured grove believed to be Althorp House, with Prince Archie carrying an oversized bouquet of flowers.
Sounds like it was a meaningful family trip.