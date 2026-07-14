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Prince Harry Just Listed His Current Job Titles and One Is Surprisingly Relatable

Apparently, there's a long list

Author image: danielle long headshot
By Danielle Long
Published Jul 14, 2026
3:17pm
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Thomas Krych/ZUMA Press Wire

When it comes to the royal family, have you ever wondered what their actual jobs are? Sure, we know they support charities and help the King carry out official duties, but what would they actually put on a job application? Prince Harry just gave us an answer, and somehow it was both surprising and exactly what I expected.

The Duke of Sussex, 41, appeared on the July 13 episode of the Joe Marler Will See You Now podcast, where host Joe Marler asked him a simple question: What's your occupation?

Harry's response? "Full-time dad. British army veteran. Prince of England. Duke. But for today, I don’t know. What do you want?”

The pair ultimately agreed that "Duke" would work for the day.

Marler then asked if Harry would also consider himself an "inventor," referring to the Invictus Games, the international sporting event Harry launched in 2014 to support the recovery and rehabilitation of wounded, injured, and sick service members and veterans. Harry quickly pointed out that "founder" was the more accurate title.

Turns out his list was even longer than expected, bringing the total to five. And while I can't personally relate to being a dad, "full-time dad" feels like the most universally relatable title since you could easily swap it for full-time mom, sister, aunt, uncle or just about any family role.

The interview also covered a handful of lighthearted questions that people have probably wondered about over the years. For starters, his full name is Henry Charles Albert David, Duke of Sussex. Thankfully, he keeps it simple day to day, saying people can just call him Harry or "H."

He also shared a few fun facts, including that he's a Virgo and that his favorite guilty pleasure reality show is Love Island.

Speaking of reality TV, Harry revealed that he was once approached to be the lead of the 2014 dating series Wanna Marry Harry, but he wasn't available.

Still the show went on. It convinced 12 American women they were competing for the heart of the real Prince Harry. The twist? The bachelor was actually Matthew Hicks, a 23-year-old English environmental consultant who just happened to look remarkably like the royal.

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Danielle Long

Contributing Editor, News and Entertainment

  • Writes breaking news and entertainment content
  • Covers award show red carpets and movie premieres
  • Has earned two Edward R. Murrow Awards
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