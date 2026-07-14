Prince Harry Just Listed His Current Job Titles and One Is Surprisingly Relatable

When it comes to the royal family, have you ever wondered what their actual jobs are? Sure, we know they support charities and help the King carry out official duties, but what would they actually put on a job application? Prince Harry just gave us an answer, and somehow it was both surprising and exactly what I expected.

The Duke of Sussex, 41, appeared on the July 13 episode of the Joe Marler Will See You Now podcast, where host Joe Marler asked him a simple question: What's your occupation?

Harry's response? "Full-time dad. British army veteran. Prince of England. Duke. But for today, I don’t know. What do you want?”