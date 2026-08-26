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Kate Middleton Debuts Striking New Hair Color While Out in Scotland

New season, new hairstyle

Author image: null
By Clara Stein
Published Aug 26, 2026
5:10pm
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Mick McGurk-Mail on Sunday/POOL supplied by Splash News/Shutterstock

Kate Middleton, Princess of Wales, is rather predictable when it comes to personal style. And I write that without derision; she knows what works for her and sticks to it. Tailored coat dresses, sky-high pumps in sensible colors—her look is so formulaic I could write a guide to building her capsule wardrobe. Thus, whenever she does switch things up, people take notice. The latest change? Her hair.

kate middleton blonde balmoral
John Patrick Fletcher/Action Plus/Shutterstock

Page Six published photographs of Princess Catherine en route to church service at Crathie Kirk in Scotland over the weekend with noticeably lighter hair in a honey-brown tone, bordering blonde. This echos the blonde hair she sported for an engagement at the Natural History Museum in London back in 2025. That, too, was a shocker; eventually the Princess cleared things up after telling actress Su Pollard that her hair had lightened in the sunshine.

Her outfit featured closet staples including a herringbone blazer and blouse with a Victorian collar, plus a Sylvia Fletcher for Lock & Co. hat.

kate middleton blonde balmoral
Danny Martindale/Shutterstock

This past year Princess Catherine has leaned into her brunette side, with her signature brown locks on full display during her many Wimbledon appearances, Royal Ascot and other family functions. She recently hit a major milestone with her first overseas trip since her cancer diagnosis, traveling to Italy on behalf of her Royal Foundation Centre for Early Childhood. There is currently speculation that she will join her husband, Prince William, in India when he presents the Earthshot Prize in November. Should Princess Catherine attend, it will be the couple's first joint international trip since 2023, when the couple were guests at the wedding of Jordan's Crown Prince Hussein and Princess Rajwa.

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Clara Stein

Contributing Editor

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