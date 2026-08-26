Kate Middleton Debuts Striking New Hair Color While Out in Scotland

Page Six published photographs of Princess Catherine en route to church service at Crathie Kirk in Scotland over the weekend with noticeably lighter hair in a honey-brown tone, bordering blonde. This echos the blonde hair she sported for an engagement at the Natural History Museum in London back in 2025. That, too, was a shocker; eventually the Princess cleared things up after telling actress Su Pollard that her hair had lightened in the sunshine.

Her outfit featured closet staples including a herringbone blazer and blouse with a Victorian collar, plus a Sylvia Fletcher for Lock & Co. hat.