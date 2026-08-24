Kate Middleton and Prince William Could Mark a Major Milestone This Fall

After a major solo trip abroad, Kate Middleton may already have another international adventure on the calendar. According to Vanity Fair, the Princess of Wales is reportedly considering joining her husband, Prince William, on a planned trip to India in November, where he is expected to honor the winners of his Earthshot Prize.

If Middleton does join William in India, the trip would be a pretty big deal for the royal couple. It would mark their first official international trip together since June 2023, when they traveled to Jordan to attend the royal wedding of Crown Prince Hussein and Princess Rajwa.

The potential trip comes after Princess Catherine made her first solo overseas visit since revealing her cancer diagnosis in 2024. During her two-day visit to Reggio Emilia, Italy, the princess focused on one of her longtime priorities, early childhood development, and appeared more relaxed than ever.