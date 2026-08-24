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Kate Middleton and Prince William Could Mark a Major Milestone This Fall

It'd be the first time in 3 years

Author image: danielle long headshot
By Danielle Long
Published Aug 24, 2026
3:00pm
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Isabel Infantes-Reuters/POOL supplied by Splash News

After a major solo trip abroad, Kate Middleton may already have another international adventure on the calendar. According to Vanity Fair, the Princess of Wales is reportedly considering joining her husband, Prince William, on a planned trip to India in November, where he is expected to honor the winners of his Earthshot Prize.

If Middleton does join William in India, the trip would be a pretty big deal for the royal couple. It would mark their first official international trip together since June 2023, when they traveled to Jordan to attend the royal wedding of Crown Prince Hussein and Princess Rajwa.

The potential trip comes after Princess Catherine made her first solo overseas visit since revealing her cancer diagnosis in 2024. During her two-day visit to Reggio Emilia, Italy, the princess focused on one of her longtime priorities, early childhood development, and appeared more relaxed than ever.

From greeting members of the public to chatting with children and stopping for selfies, the Princess of Wales seemed completely at ease throughout the visit. Her confidence and warm interactions also made it clear that she was enjoying the moment, which could make another overseas engagement with William feel like a natural next step.

And William certainly seemed impressed by how the trip went.

While speaking about Catherine’s Italy visit on the U.K. radio show Heart Breakfast in May, the Prince of Wales shared just how proud he was of his wife.

“She’s been amazing,” William said. “She’s been through so much in the last couple of years, particularly. And yeah, she’d been looking forward to the Italian trip a lot. And so I’m really glad it went really well.”

He also said he was “so proud, very, very proud” of her success during the visit.

The Earthshot Prize, which William launched in 2020, recognizes people and organizations working on solutions to some of the world’s biggest environmental challenges.

For now, Middleton’s involvement has not been officially confirmed, so royal watchers will have to wait and see whether she joins William for the trip.

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Danielle Long

Contributing Editor, News and Entertainment

  • Writes breaking news and entertainment content
  • Covers award show red carpets and movie premieres
  • Has earned two Edward R. Murrow Awards
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