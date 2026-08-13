Kensington Palace Won’t Comment on Kate Middleton Name Change Claim

Andersen is the author of Kate!: The Courage, Grace, and Power of the Woman Who Will Be Queen. The New York Post published quotes from the incident: “Charles and Camilla each had a royal monogram that consisted of interlocking C’s beneath a crown, and they expressed concern that a third royal cypher with a C was overkill. Would Kate mind if she changed the spelling of her full name from ‘Catherine’ to ‘Katherine.'"

At that moment, Andersen reported, Prince William intervened—and he was angry.

“Offended by yet another command from on high essentially aimed at placating Camilla, a fuming William replied on his wife’s behalf. The request was nothing less than ‘insulting,’ he told his father, not only to Kate but to her entire family," Andersen wrote in the biography. The New York Post noted that Kensington Palace told Fox News that it would not comment.