Kate Middleton and Prince William's Recent Body Language Offers a New Glimpse Into Their Evolving Relationship

When it comes to the royal family, there has long been an unspoken rulebook governing everything from how members greet the public to how much affection they show in front of the cameras. While some of those traditions have softened over the years, public displays of affection have historically been kept to a minimum. Lately, though, Kate Middleton and Prince William seem much more comfortable showing those sweet moments in public, and one body language expert believes it's offering a fresh glimpse into their relationship.

The Prince and Princess of Wales have shared a few noticeably affectionate moments in recent weeks. After Princess Catherine completed the Three Peaks Challenge in June, the couple embraced to celebrate the accomplishment. Then, earlier this month, the couple shared another hug after his team won a charity polo match. According to body language expert Judi James, that latest interaction was especially revealing.