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Kate Middleton and Prince William's Recent Body Language Offers a New Glimpse Into Their Evolving Relationship

The reigns are loosening

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By Clara Stein
Published Jul 25, 2026
2:00pm
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When it comes to the royal family, there has long been an unspoken rulebook governing everything from how members greet the public to how much affection they show in front of the cameras. While some of those traditions have softened over the years, public displays of affection have historically been kept to a minimum. Lately, though, Kate Middleton and Prince William seem much more comfortable showing those sweet moments in public, and one body language expert believes it's offering a fresh glimpse into their relationship.

The Prince and Princess of Wales have shared a few noticeably affectionate moments in recent weeks. After Princess Catherine completed the Three Peaks Challenge in June, the couple embraced to celebrate the accomplishment. Then, earlier this month, the couple shared another hug after his team won a charity polo match. According to body language expert Judi James, that latest interaction was especially revealing.

Speaking to the Daily Mail, James said the couple's embrace offered a "glimpse" into "the honest intensity of their feelings for each other" and reflected emotions they had previously kept more private.

"Their rituals suggest there's been no real change in the intensity of their love for one another; what's happened is they have finally felt safe enough to trust enough (not each other but the public and the press) to show it," Judi shared. "It's a hug that suggests all inhibitions are being jettisoned as the desire to greet and cherish takes over."

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She also believes these public moments have become part of how the couple now presents themselves.

"And for the Waleses is it yet another sign that the latest chapter of their marriage, the one where they feel free to show their levels of mutual love and adoration by more tactile behaviours in public, is still very much a part of their personal and generational royal brand now," Judi added.

For longtime royal watchers, the shift probably doesn't feel all that surprising.

Over the past few years, Will and Catherine have appeared increasingly relaxed during public engagements, and these recent displays of affection suggest they're more comfortable letting the public see the warmth that's always been part of their relationship.

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Clara Stein

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