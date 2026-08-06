Buckingham Palace Releases Striking Photo of King Charles Standing Alone in a Garden

"The King’s Rose has been planted at The Castle of Mey," the caption read. "His Majesty has begun his summer break in Scotland at The Castle and Gardens of Mey, which once belonged to his grandmother, Queen Elizabeth The Queen Mother. To mark the occasion, The King has planted a new addition to the Diamond Jubilee Rose Garden, The King’s Rose."

In the photo, King Charles stands next to a garden table that features an overflowing vase of pink roses in front of an old stone wall. The estate served as the seat of the Earls of Caithness for a century before eventually being purchased by The Queen Mother in 1952. After extensive renovations, she reverted the estate's name from Barrogill Castle back to The Castle of Mey. King Charles's grandmother opened the gardens to the public for three days every year, a tradition maintained by The Kings Foundation, King Charles's nature and sustainability charity that now manages the castle.