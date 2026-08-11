Prince William Jokes About Embarrassing Prince George

One universal childhood experience is realizing that, at some point, your parents will probably embarrass you. Whether it's showing up to school pickup with rollers still in their hair or wearing an overly enthusiastic outfit to your soccer game, there's likely a moment that still makes you cringe. And it turns out, even royal kids aren't immune to that classic parent embarrassment.

Kate Middleton and Prince William, both 44, briefly stepped away from their summer break to attend the Commonwealth Games in Glasgow, Scotland, on August 1, and they brought along all three of their children: Prince George, 13, Princess Charlotte, 11, and Prince Louis, 8.

During the event, the Prince and Princess of Wales were invited to have a ride on a tandem bike. A presenter then turned to their children and asked, “Would you like to see mum and dad on a tandem in the velodrome later?”