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Prince William Jokes About Embarrassing Prince George

Royals, they're just like us

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By Clara Stein
Published Aug 11, 2026
2:00pm
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One universal childhood experience is realizing that, at some point, your parents will probably embarrass you. Whether it's showing up to school pickup with rollers still in their hair or wearing an overly enthusiastic outfit to your soccer game, there's likely a moment that still makes you cringe. And it turns out, even royal kids aren't immune to that classic parent embarrassment.

Kate Middleton and Prince William, both 44, briefly stepped away from their summer break to attend the Commonwealth Games in Glasgow, Scotland, on August 1, and they brought along all three of their children: Prince George, 13, Princess Charlotte, 11, and Prince Louis, 8.

During the event, the Prince and Princess of Wales were invited to have a ride on a tandem bike. A presenter then turned to their children and asked, “Would you like to see mum and dad on a tandem in the velodrome later?”

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Prince George's response was a swift, “No.”

Prince William quickly jumped in with a relatable dad comment: “We embarrass you enough as it is.”

Aside from the potential embarrassment, the Wales family appeared to enjoy spending time together at the games. On social media, Kensington Palace shared a photo of the family walking side-by-side, with the caption, "Incredible "Incredible atmosphere at the Commonwealth Games today."

"Watching world-class talent compete and seeing the power of sport to bring people together is truly special," the caption continued. "Thank you to everyone involved for such a wonderful day."

The family photo also gave royal watchers a chance to notice just how much Prince George has grown. The young royal now appears close to his mother's height and is quickly catching up to his father. For comparison, Princess Catherine is 5'9" while Prince William stands at 6'3".

From awkward parent moments to unexpected growth spurts, the royals continue to prove that some family experiences are pretty universal, no matter the title.

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Clara Stein

Contributing Editor

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