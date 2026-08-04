Prince George Has Officially Entered His Tall Era—And He's Almost Taller Than His Parents

They really aren't kidding when they say kids grow up in the blink of an eye. Just ask Prince William and Princess Catherine. It feels like yesterday that Prince George was making his royal debut, and now the future king is officially a teenager. George celebrated his 13th birthday in July, and along with hitting a major milestone, he's also had quite the growth spurt.

In new photos shared by Kensington Palace on August 1, the Wales family is seen walking together in a sweet shot. Prince William and Princess Catherine flank their children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte, 11, and Prince Louis, 8.

While it's always a treat to see the family of five together, one detail immediately stood out: Prince George is now nearly as tall as his parents. In fact, he appears to be almost the same height as his mom and is quickly catching up to his dad. In the photo, George looks just a touch shorter than Princess Catherine, who is wearing heels.