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Prince George Has Officially Entered His Tall Era—And He's Almost Taller Than His Parents

Talk about a growth spurt

Author image: danielle long headshot
By Danielle Long
Published Aug 4, 2026
2:26pm
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Zak Hussein

They really aren't kidding when they say kids grow up in the blink of an eye. Just ask Prince William and Princess Catherine. It feels like yesterday that Prince George was making his royal debut, and now the future king is officially a teenager. George celebrated his 13th birthday in July, and along with hitting a major milestone, he's also had quite the growth spurt.

In new photos shared by Kensington Palace on August 1, the Wales family is seen walking together in a sweet shot. Prince William and Princess Catherine flank their children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte, 11, and Prince Louis, 8.

While it's always a treat to see the family of five together, one detail immediately stood out: Prince George is now nearly as tall as his parents. In fact, he appears to be almost the same height as his mom and is quickly catching up to his dad. In the photo, George looks just a touch shorter than Princess Catherine, who is wearing heels.

For reference, Princess Catherine stands at 5'9" while Prince William is 6'3".

This isn't the first time George's impressive height has caught my attention. Back in June, Princess Catherine and Prince George marked Armed Forces Day with a visit to the Battle of Britain Memorial Flight at RAF Coningsby. Standing side by side in flats, George and his mom were nearly eye to eye, making it clear that he was already closing the gap.

Considering he's only 13, there's a good chance he still has plenty of growing left to do. At this rate, it wouldn't be surprising if he eventually surpassed even his 6'3" father.

Of course, Prince George isn't the only Wales child growing up fast. Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis are getting bigger every time they step out, too. The family recently spent time together at the Commonwealth Games, where they also appeared in a sweet video montage from the day.

"Congratulations to every athlete taking part in this year’s Commonwealth Games! A special well done to Team Wales for proudly representing the nation on the international stage," read the caption. "It was a pleasure to join the athletes today at Wales House. Llongyfarchiadau, Team Wales!"

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Danielle Long

Contributing Editor, News and Entertainment

  • Writes breaking news and entertainment content
  • Covers award show red carpets and movie premieres
  • Has earned two Edward R. Murrow Awards
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