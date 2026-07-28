Kensington Palace Posts Stunning, Emotional Video of Kate Middleton Comforting a Cancer Patient

In a separate Instagram post, Princess Catherine left a personally-penned message, writing, "Meeting patients, families and staff was a powerful reminder that healing is about so much more than treatment alone. A cancer diagnosis affects every part of life, in mind, body and the deeper part of ourselves. The way we process fear, uncertainty and change is deeply personal." She ended the note saying, "Thank you for sharing your stories with me, and for the compassion, creativity and dedication shown every day across the hospital."