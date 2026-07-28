Today, Kensington Palace posted a summer rewind highlighting the Prince and Princess of Wales' engagements during the season. The carousel led with a beautiful photo of the couple walking the lawn of Buckingham Palace, where they hosted a garden party in honor of citizens undertaking public service and charitable work. Buried beneath photos and videos of other engagements—including Princess Catherine's first overseas trip since her cancer diagnosis—was a touching, emotional video of the Princess comforting a young mother who had just completed cancer treatment.
Kensington Palace Posts Stunning, Emotional Video of Kate Middleton Comforting a Cancer Patient
So heartfelt
On slide 12, the Princess of Wales can be seen celebrating with a young mother who was ringing the cancer bell with her husband and baby. Other clips in the montage show Princess Catherine clapping enthusiastically and tickling the baby's tummy. This engagement was part of her visit to The Christie, a cancer center in Manchester, which, Kensington Palace wrote, was an opportunity for "seeing how complementary therapies, creativity and spiritual care can support patients alongside clinical treatment."
In a separate Instagram post, Princess Catherine left a personally-penned message, writing, "Meeting patients, families and staff was a powerful reminder that healing is about so much more than treatment alone. A cancer diagnosis affects every part of life, in mind, body and the deeper part of ourselves. The way we process fear, uncertainty and change is deeply personal." She ended the note saying, "Thank you for sharing your stories with me, and for the compassion, creativity and dedication shown every day across the hospital."