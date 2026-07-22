Kensington Palace Drops Prince George Birthday Video—But One Moment Betrays Exactly What Type of King He'll Be

Prince George is second in line to the British throne, but given his young age, thoughts of him leading the monarchy may seem very, very far off. After all, his grandfather, King Charles, 77, has been active and busy following his treatment for cancer. Then, of course, there will still be the William years (which could go on for decades as he's only 44). But someday, we're set to see the young Prince George become King George—and a new video revealed some insight into just what kind of king he may be.

Today, in honor of George's 13th birthday (yup, he's now a full-blown teen), Kensington Palace released two special posts on social media. The first was a stunning new portrait of the royal standing semi-casually with his hands in his pockets. He sports a suit, open-collar shirt and a slight smile. The caption for the post read, "Happy 13th Birthday, George!"