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Kensington Palace Drops Prince George Birthday Video—But One Moment Betrays Exactly What Type of King He'll Be

He's officially a teenager

Author image: philip mutz vp news and entertainment purewow
By Philip Mutz
Published Jul 22, 2026
1:55pm
prince george 13th birthday video
James Marsh/Shutterstock

Prince George is second in line to the British throne, but given his young age, thoughts of him leading the monarchy may seem very, very far off. After all, his grandfather, King Charles, 77, has been active and busy following his treatment for cancer. Then, of course, there will still be the William years (which could go on for decades as he's only 44). But someday, we're set to see the young Prince George become King George—and a new video revealed some insight into just what kind of king he may be.

Today, in honor of George's 13th birthday (yup, he's now a full-blown teen), Kensington Palace released two special posts on social media. The first was a stunning new portrait of the royal standing semi-casually with his hands in his pockets. He sports a suit, open-collar shirt and a slight smile. The caption for the post read, "Happy 13th Birthday, George!"

Over on King Charles's Instagram account, the same portrait was reshared in IG Stories with the text, "Happy 13th Birthday to Prince George!"

However, the photo wasn't the only birthday tribute from the royals. Kensington Palace also dropped a montage video featuring George, his younger brother, Prince Louis, 8, and several of their dogs enjoying a day at the beach.

The different clips from the day show a very grown-up-looking George playing sports and petting his dog. But one specific moment gives a glimpse into the type of king he may someday turn out to be.

Partway through the video, we see a barefoot George and Louis climbing up a series of rocks. George's body language is confident, as he bounds forward. And the order of the brothers is not lost on us either, with George leading the way for his young brother, showing him by example. The speed with which George proceeds almost betrays a fearlessness to him. Each of these elements—confidence, leading by example and fearlessness—are undoubtedly great qualities to have in any person, much less a future monarch. These characteristics will clearly shape the type of ruler he eventually becomes.

But before we get too far ahead of ourselves, the royal also appears to just be having a great time with his family. This kind of joy and childhood innocence is a delight to see as Kate Middleton and Prince William's firstborn officially transitions into teenhood.

Wishing the young prince a very happy 13th birthday!

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Philip Mutz

VP, News and Entertainment

  • Oversees news and entertainment content
  • Is an award-winning playwright and has hosted two entertainment podcasts
  • Has 10+ years experience in entertainment coverage and viral media
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