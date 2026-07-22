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Prince Harry to Mark a Major First for the Invictus Games

They're headed east

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By Clara Stein
Published Jul 22, 2026
1:00pm
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Victoria Jones

Prince Harry has spent much of his life traveling the world, and it seems the Invictus Games are following in his footsteps. Since launching in 2014, the international sporting event has been hosted in countries including Australia, the United States and Germany. Now, the 2029 Games are set to reach a major milestone by heading to Asia for the very first time.

In an announcement shared on Sunday, July 19, the Invictus Games Foundation revealed that Daejeon, Republic of Korea, has been selected as the preferred host city for the 2029 Invictus Games. The organization also celebrated the news on Instagram with a montage highlighting Korean athletes.

"I AM Coming to the Republic of Korea," the caption read. "The Invictus Games Foundation is delighted to announce that Daejeon, Republic of Korea, has been selected to host the #InvictusGames in 2029."

"The Invictus Games Daejeon 2029 will be the ninth edition of the Games and the first ever to be held in Asia, marking a significant opportunity for the continued growth of the international Invictus Movement," the post continued.

Daejeon was selected over bids from Aalborg, Denmark, and San Diego, California. The foundation also recognized both finalist cities, thanking them "for their outstanding bids."

"Their passion, vision and commitment made this one of the strongest and most competitive host city processes to date," the caption concluded.

The announcement comes shortly after Harry wrapped up a visit to Birmingham, England, for the one-year countdown celebration ahead of the 2027 Invictus Games. The trip also made headlines for a more personal reason.

Harry was joined by Meghan Markle and their children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet, and the family reunited with King Charles. Meghan and the children are not believed to have visited the U.K. since 2022, when the family of four attended celebrations for Queen Elizabeth II's Platinum Jubilee.

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Clara Stein

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