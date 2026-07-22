Prince Harry to Mark a Major First for the Invictus Games

Prince Harry has spent much of his life traveling the world, and it seems the Invictus Games are following in his footsteps. Since launching in 2014, the international sporting event has been hosted in countries including Australia, the United States and Germany. Now, the 2029 Games are set to reach a major milestone by heading to Asia for the very first time.

In an announcement shared on Sunday, July 19, the Invictus Games Foundation revealed that Daejeon, Republic of Korea, has been selected as the preferred host city for the 2029 Invictus Games. The organization also celebrated the news on Instagram with a montage highlighting Korean athletes.

"I AM Coming to the Republic of Korea," the caption read. "The Invictus Games Foundation is delighted to announce that Daejeon, Republic of Korea, has been selected to host the #InvictusGames in 2029."