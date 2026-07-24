Prince George Is Basically an Adult in New Birthday Video (and Steals Dad's Signature Look)

The reason this Prince William look is so notable? It's a much more casual approach to fashion for the men of the royal fam. His father, King Charles, is more inclined to go with a three-piece suit and a tie. And while William will throw on a tie when the occasion calls for it, he is more apt as of late to go with the open collar.

Seeing his son steal the same look is equally as refreshing. And this new portrait wasn't the first time we've seen George try it out either.

He copied his dad on Armed Forces Day in late June for an outing with his mother, Princess Catherine.