In honor of Prince George officially becoming a teenager, Kensington Palace released a pretty revealing video this week. Alongside the vid, the royal fam also shared a never-before-seen portrait of the young prince, 13. And I was so enthralled by the footage, that I initially didn't notice that George was copying his dad's signature look.
Prince George Is Basically an Adult in New Birthday Video (and Steals Dad's Signature Look)
Like father, like son
The image in question shows Prince George wearing a blazer over a button down with the collar open. This "semi-casual" look is a favorite of Prince William, 44, who has donned this combo on many an occasion.
It was William's look of choice earlier this month when he visited Hastings Commons...
He showed it off in late May while meeting with first responders...
William even pulled it out a few days earlier while recording a podcast...
The reason this Prince William look is so notable? It's a much more casual approach to fashion for the men of the royal fam. His father, King Charles, is more inclined to go with a three-piece suit and a tie. And while William will throw on a tie when the occasion calls for it, he is more apt as of late to go with the open collar.
Seeing his son steal the same look is equally as refreshing. And this new portrait wasn't the first time we've seen George try it out either.
He copied his dad on Armed Forces Day in late June for an outing with his mother, Princess Catherine.
Is the look groundbreaking? Maybe not for us non-royals. But it's great to see Prince George following in the footsteps of his father.
Want all the latest royal news sent right to your inbox? Click here.