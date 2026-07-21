Buckingham Palace Releases New Queen Camilla Video and Her Body Language Reveals a Softer Side

We’ve all heard the phrase “actions speak louder than words,” and honestly, it’s a saying that still rings true. What someone does can often reveal more about their personality, intentions, and sincerity than what they simply say. And that includes body language, which can sometimes tell a story all on its own. Even for royals like Queen Camilla.

During a recent outing, the queen’s body language offered a glimpse at a softer, more relaxed side of her. Camilla, 79, visited Norfolk to spend time at Emmaus, a charity she has served as Patron of for 20 years. Buckingham Palace shared a video recap of the visit, and according to PureWow’s VP of News and Entertainment Phil Mutz, it’s clear the royal appeared completely “at ease.”

"Throughout the video, you can see the queen leaning in, a sign that she is genuinely engaged with those she's meeting and speaking with. It portrays a true interest in the people she's with," Phil noted.