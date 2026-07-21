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Buckingham Palace Releases New Queen Camilla Video and Her Body Language Reveals a Softer Side

She's in her chill era

Author image: null
By Clara Stein
Published Jul 21, 2026
2:41pm
Queen Camilla Body Language 720x780
﻿Isabel Infantes-Reuters/POOL supplied by Splash News

We’ve all heard the phrase “actions speak louder than words,” and honestly, it’s a saying that still rings true. What someone does can often reveal more about their personality, intentions, and sincerity than what they simply say. And that includes body language, which can sometimes tell a story all on its own. Even for royals like Queen Camilla.

During a recent outing, the queen’s body language offered a glimpse at a softer, more relaxed side of her. Camilla, 79, visited Norfolk to spend time at Emmaus, a charity she has served as Patron of for 20 years. Buckingham Palace shared a video recap of the visit, and according to PureWow’s VP of News and Entertainment Phil Mutz, it’s clear the royal appeared completely “at ease.”

"Throughout the video, you can see the queen leaning in, a sign that she is genuinely engaged with those she's meeting and speaking with. It portrays a true interest in the people she's with," Phil noted.

"There are several signs that the queen feels very at ease," Phil continued. "At one point, she stands watching a stove with her hip popped (hardly a "proper" royal stance, but one that shows she's comfortable in her environment and willing to let her guard down a bit)."

Phil also highlighted a moment where Camilla casually holds flowers she appears to have been given, noting that there is "no formality" in the gesture. Instead, her focus seems to be on connecting with the people around her rather than maintaining a formal royal presence.

"You can tell by her big genuine smile as she shakes hands that she's happy to be there and that she's actually pleased to meet these women," Phil added. "There's no awkwardness to the smile. And as a royal who can be prone to awkwardness, Queen Camilla seems surprisingly relaxed throughout the visit, a sign that she feels at home discussing these important issues with these women."

Camilla’s visit focused on the charity’s new center for women. While there, residents, known as companions, shared their experiences of overcoming homelessness and recovering from trauma, according to Buckingham Palace.

The caption added, "Her Majesty also visited the on-site charity shop, a working forge where companions make jewellery to sell, and the new “Book Nook” supported by @TheQueensReadingRoom."

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Clara Stein

Contributing Editor

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