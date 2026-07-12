Queen Camilla Is Absolutely Covered in Lemurs in This Adorable New Clip

When it comes to royal outings, there’s usually a pretty familiar lineup: handshakes, conversations, tours, and plenty of perfectly timed photos. But Queen Camilla’s recent appearance added a little more fun to the usual royal routine when she found herself surrounded by a group of very curious lemurs.

The adorable moment happened on July 7, when the 78-year-old royal visited Plumpton College to help celebrate the school’s 100th anniversary. As expected, Buckingham Palace shared highlights from the visit, and it was this one unexpected clip that quickly caught my attention.

In a video posted on July 10, Queen Camilla can be seen sitting on a bench with a bowl of what appears to be lettuce resting on her lap. She starts by feeding one lemur, but within seconds, she has several new furry friends joining her. Some climb into her lap, while others make their way up toward her shoulders, curiously peeking over as she calmly enjoys the moment.