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Queen Camilla Is Absolutely Covered in Lemurs in This Adorable New Clip

Aww

Author image: danielle long headshot
By Danielle Long
Published Jul 12, 2026
1:00pm
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Justin Tallis-AFP/POOL supplied by Splash News

When it comes to royal outings, there’s usually a pretty familiar lineup: handshakes, conversations, tours, and plenty of perfectly timed photos. But Queen Camilla’s recent appearance added a little more fun to the usual royal routine when she found herself surrounded by a group of very curious lemurs.

The adorable moment happened on July 7, when the 78-year-old royal visited Plumpton College to help celebrate the school’s 100th anniversary. As expected, Buckingham Palace shared highlights from the visit, and it was this one unexpected clip that quickly caught my attention.

In a video posted on July 10, Queen Camilla can be seen sitting on a bench with a bowl of what appears to be lettuce resting on her lap. She starts by feeding one lemur, but within seconds, she has several new furry friends joining her. Some climb into her lap, while others make their way up toward her shoulders, curiously peeking over as she calmly enjoys the moment.

"Meeting new friends and celebrating 100 years of @plumptoncollege," read the Instagram caption.

"Earlier this week, The Queen met students and staff, toured Plumpton College’s specialist facilities, including its new lemur enclosure, and unveiled a commemorative plaque to mark a century of land and environment education at the South Downs campus," the caption explained. "Her Majesty also heard about the College’s continued contribution to the food, farming and wine sectors."

For the visit, Camilla wore a green patterned shirtdress paired with camel heels, bringing her signature polished style to the casual outdoor outing.

Beyond her lemur encounter, the Queen toured the college’s 800-hectare estate, met with students and staff, and visited the Animal Education Centre and Veterinary Studies Centre. She also chatted with viticulture degree students about the newly planted Digital Centenary Vineyard and met apprentices from the School of Bakery before unveiling a commemorative plaque outside the AgriFood Centre.

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Danielle Long

Contributing Editor, News and Entertainment

  • Writes breaking news and entertainment content
  • Covers award show red carpets and movie premieres
  • Has earned two Edward R. Murrow Awards
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