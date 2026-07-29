The Prince and Princess of Wales's summer rewind has highlighted some of the best moments of the season, from the Princess's visit to a cancer treatment center in Manchester to the couple's 15th wedding anniversary. One of my favorites is a throwback to Princess Catherine's trip to Italy, which was a major milestone for her. The visit to Reggio Emilia marked her first overseas engagement since being diagnosed with cancer in 2024. Kensington Palace released a new slow-motion video of the Princess walking through a grove in the town, and it's stunning.
Kensington Palace Posts Slo-Mo Video of Kate Middleton Walking Through a Grove
Majestic
The clip on slide eight opens with Princess Catherine, wearing a monochrome beige outfit, strolling through a grove alongside her hosts. She is then shown spending time with the children as they sit in a circle together under the trees; the Princess of Wales is all smiles while rocking her signature bouncy blowout. On slide seven, she uses her trusted parenting move while speaking with one of the youngsters.
Princess Catherine made the visit on behalf of her initiative, The Royal Foundation Centre for Early Childrhood. Over the years, the Princess has shown a deep interest and commitment in advancing research and equipping caregivers to provide young children with a strong start to life.
"Over the past two days in Reggio Emilia, I have seen first hand the power of nature and creativity that put human connection at the centre of a child’s world," she wrote in a personally-signed message at the time of the visit. "I have had such a deeply moving and unforgettable time here. Thank you to the people of Reggio Emilia for welcoming me into a culture of care with such warmth and generosity. Our collective work in early childhood must be to protect and nurture the connections that form the foundations of life-long wellbeing."