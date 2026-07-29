Kensington Palace Posts Slo-Mo Video of Kate Middleton Walking Through a Grove

Princess Catherine made the visit on behalf of her initiative, The Royal Foundation Centre for Early Childrhood. Over the years, the Princess has shown a deep interest and commitment in advancing research and equipping caregivers to provide young children with a strong start to life.

"Over the past two days in Reggio Emilia, I have seen first hand the power of nature and creativity that put human connection at the centre of a child’s world," she wrote in a personally-signed message at the time of the visit. "I have had such a deeply moving and unforgettable time here. Thank you to the people of Reggio Emilia for welcoming me into a culture of care with such warmth and generosity. Our collective work in early childhood must be to protect and nurture the connections that form the foundations of life-long wellbeing."