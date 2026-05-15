Kensington Palace Posts Gorgeous Photo of Kate Middleton Hugging 2 Children (Along with a Personally Signed Message)

The Princess of Wales hit a major milestone over the past few days, marking her first solo overseas appearance since before her cancer diagnosis. The occasion was a visit to Reggio Emilia, a town in Italy renown for its approach to early childhood education. In a farewell Instagram post, Princess Catherine penned a heartfelt, personally-signed penultimate missive, which accompanied the most heartwarming photo of her sharing a hug with two young Italian pupils.
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"Over the past two days in Reggio Emilia, I have seen first hand the power of nature and creativity that put human connection at the centre of a child’s world," she wrote. "I have had such a deeply moving and unforgettable time here. Thank you to the people of Reggio Emilia for welcoming me into a culture of care with such warmth and generosity. Our collective work in early childhood must be to protect and nurture the connections that form the foundations of life-long wellbeing. Grazie di cuore, C."
Princess Catherine can be seen sharing a hug with two students. Other photos in the carousel show her outside participating in the children's activities, which included plein air painting and a nature stroll.
While her visit centered around the work of The Royal Foundation Centre for Early Childhood, the Princess also spent some time getting to know another pillar of the region: food. In a separate Instagram post, she rolls pasta dough and pipes ravioli filling while sharing many laughs with her hosts and fellow guests. Naturally, the days were spent employing her signature mom move, which has led to her being dubbed by multiple outlets as "The Children's Princess." It feels like a full-circle moment in the steps of her late mother-in-law, Princess Diana, who was affectionately known as "The People's Princess."