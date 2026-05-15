Kensington Palace Posts Gorgeous Photo of Kate Middleton Hugging 2 Children (Along with a Personally Signed Message)

"Over the past two days in Reggio Emilia, I have seen first hand the power of nature and creativity that put human connection at the centre of a child’s world," she wrote. "I have had such a deeply moving and unforgettable time here. Thank you to the people of Reggio Emilia for welcoming me into a culture of care with such warmth and generosity. Our collective work in early childhood must be to protect and nurture the connections that form the foundations of life-long wellbeing. Grazie di cuore, C."

Princess Catherine can be seen sharing a hug with two students. Other photos in the carousel show her outside participating in the children's activities, which included plein air painting and a nature stroll.