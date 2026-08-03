Kensington Palace Shares Stunning Slow-Motion Video of Prince William, Princess Catherine & All 3 Kids

In a Reel shared to the royals' Instagram account, clips of the family are interspersed with footage from the event, which functions like the Olympics for the British commonwealth. Every four years, the Games invites athletes from across the United Kingdom and 74 member nations and territories to compete in a wide variety of disciplines, including track and field, gymnastics and volleyball.

"Congratulations to every athlete taking part in this year’s Commonwealth Games!" the caption read. "A special well done to Team Wales for proudly representing the nation on the international stage. It was a pleasure to join the athletes today at Wales House. Llongyfarchiadau, Team Wales!"