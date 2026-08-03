The full Wales family has historically done sporadic public outings, reserving appearances with all three children for special occasions like the Christmas service at Sandringham, Trooping the Colour and Easter at Windsor. But as Prince George (13), Princess Charlotte (11) and Prince Louis (8) have gotten older, their parents have slowly started to include them in more public functions. Most recently, the children accompanied Prince William and Princess Catherine to the Commonwealth Games in Glasgow, and Kensington Palace released a stunning slow-motion video of the royal family of five at the event.
Kensington Palace Shares Stunning Slow-Motion Video of Prince William, Princess Catherine & All 3 Kids
Princess Charlotte takes after her mom in the rare family outing
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In a Reel shared to the royals' Instagram account, clips of the family are interspersed with footage from the event, which functions like the Olympics for the British commonwealth. Every four years, the Games invites athletes from across the United Kingdom and 74 member nations and territories to compete in a wide variety of disciplines, including track and field, gymnastics and volleyball.
"Congratulations to every athlete taking part in this year’s Commonwealth Games!" the caption read. "A special well done to Team Wales for proudly representing the nation on the international stage. It was a pleasure to join the athletes today at Wales House. Llongyfarchiadau, Team Wales!"
Prince Louis was noticeably on his best behavior, while Prince George looked very much like his father in a button down and slacks. It was, however, Princess Charlotte who caught my eye. She took after her mother with her long hair styled in wavy tresses, similar to Princess Catherine's signature blowout. It was almost like looking at a carbon copy of the Duchess of Rothesay, the title by which Princess Catherine goes while in Scotland.
The royal ladies also came dressed to impress. Princess Charlotte opted for a Guess black-and-white polka dot chiffon dress with ruffles, while her mom styled a dark green Ralph Lauren blazer (similar here,
$50; $40) with a La Ligne striped sweater vest (similar here, $149; $75) over a white pleated skirt.