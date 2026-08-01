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Kate Middleton & Prince William's Summer Throwback Included 2 Coordinated Headpiece Looks I Almost Missed

& they look fabulous

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By Clara Stein
Published Aug 1, 2026
1:00pm
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Bav Media

One of the best parts about keeping up with the royals is, of course, the fashion. Whether it’s Kate Middleton stepping out in one of her favorite designers, Queen Camilla rewearing a gorgeous wardrobe staple, or Prince William sticking with his signature navy suits, there’s always something worth noting. So when Kensington Palace shared a “Summer Rewind” roundup of recent royal moments, I couldn’t help but notice a style detail I had somehow missed the first time around: Prince William and Princess Catherine have had a few coordinated accessory moments, specifically when it comes to hats.

One highlight from the recap was the May Garden Party at Buckingham Palace, which Princess Catherine and Prince William hosted. For the occasion, the Princess of Wales wore a cream-and-black Self-Portrait dress, featuring a tailored, shoulder-padded wool top, a flower corsage, square neckline, and a polka-dot A-line skirt. She completed the look with a dramatic wide-brimmed hat, while Prince William opted for a classic black top hat.

Then, just one month later, the couple coordinated again. While attending the Royal Ascot, her first appearance at the event since skipping it in 2025, Princess Catherine stepped out in a stunning yellow monochrome look complete with a matching wide-brimmed hat. The accessory featured a soft layer of yellow mesh and was styled tilted to one side for an elegant finishing touch.

Meanwhile, Prince William once again wore a traditional black top hat as part of the formal morning dress required for male attendees at Royal Ascot.

Hats were also part of the dress code for women, so their matching moments weren’t exactly planned. Still, it was fun to see the pair arrive in such polished looks with coordinating accessories.

Beyond the fashionable details, Kensington Palace’s recap also included sweet family moments featuring their three children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis, along with snapshots of the royals supporting their various charitable causes.

“The Summer Rewind,” the caption reads. “Thank you to everyone who has made the last few months so special!”

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Clara Stein

Contributing Editor

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