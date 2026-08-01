Kate Middleton & Prince William's Summer Throwback Included 2 Coordinated Headpiece Looks I Almost Missed

One of the best parts about keeping up with the royals is, of course, the fashion. Whether it’s Kate Middleton stepping out in one of her favorite designers, Queen Camilla rewearing a gorgeous wardrobe staple, or Prince William sticking with his signature navy suits, there’s always something worth noting. So when Kensington Palace shared a “Summer Rewind” roundup of recent royal moments, I couldn’t help but notice a style detail I had somehow missed the first time around: Prince William and Princess Catherine have had a few coordinated accessory moments, specifically when it comes to hats.

One highlight from the recap was the May Garden Party at Buckingham Palace, which Princess Catherine and Prince William hosted. For the occasion, the Princess of Wales wore a cream-and-black Self-Portrait dress, featuring a tailored, shoulder-padded wool top, a flower corsage, square neckline, and a polka-dot A-line skirt. She completed the look with a dramatic wide-brimmed hat, while Prince William opted for a classic black top hat.