Kate Middleton Stuns at Wimbledon in Blue Linen Suit—But It’s Her Missing Brooch That Has Everyone Talking

So what gives? Why did the Princess of Wales opt to leave the iconic accessory at home this time? At this point, the reason behind the missing brooch has not been shared. Perhaps it was a bit of a rush getting out the door and she simply forgot it. TBD.

Still, with her swept back hair, her dazzling lapis and moonstone earrings and an H&M tank (per reports), Princess Catherine looked the picture of Wimbledon elegance, not to mention polished and practical summer vibes.

Will the rest of the Wales fam—Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis included—join their mom for more appearances at the famed tennis match later this month? We hope so.

At the very least, it’s an opportunity to keep tabs on the MIA brooch.