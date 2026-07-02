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Kate Middleton Stuns at Wimbledon in Blue Linen Suit—But It’s Her Missing Brooch That Has Everyone Talking

A break in royal tradition

Author image: rachel bowie christine han photography 100 70x70
By Rachel Bowie
Published Jul 2, 2026
4:15pm
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James Veysey/Shutterstock

As London’s atypical heat wave carries on, Kate Middleton made a surprise appearance today at Wimbledon looking cool as a cucumber in a breezy linen suit. The oversize cornflower blue set, made by one of her go-to designers, Gabriela Hearst, had the Princess of Wales looking relaxed and confident as she joined Andy Murray in the stands at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club. Still, there was a notable accessory absent from her royal ensemble: Her bow brooch.

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Jordan Pettitt/Splash News/Shutterstock

It’s royal tradition for Princess Catherine to wear it while in attendance at the Championships. The deep green and purple brooch features the official colors of the tournament and is a coveted emblem, not to mention something that is exclusively worn by the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club president, vice-presidents, management committee and a select number of senior staffers.

As patron of the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club—a role she inherited from the late Queen Elizabeth II in 2016—the Princess of Wales has special privileges to don the symbol. She’s also turned up wearing it at every past Wimbledon appearance since taking on the prominent role.

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James Veysey/Shutterstock

So what gives? Why did the Princess of Wales opt to leave the iconic accessory at home this time? At this point, the reason behind the missing brooch has not been shared. Perhaps it was a bit of a rush getting out the door and she simply forgot it. TBD.

Still, with her swept back hair, her dazzling lapis and moonstone earrings and an H&M tank (per reports), Princess Catherine looked the picture of Wimbledon elegance, not to mention polished and practical summer vibes.

Will the rest of the Wales fam—Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis included—join their mom for more appearances at the famed tennis match later this month? We hope so.

At the very least, it’s an opportunity to keep tabs on the MIA brooch.

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rachel bowie christine han photography 100 70x70

Rachel Bowie

Senior Director, Special Projects and Royals

  • Writes and produces family, fashion, wellness, relationships, money and royals content
  • Podcast co-host and published author with a book about the British Royal Family
  • Studied sociology at Wheaton College and received a masters degree in journalism from Emerson College
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