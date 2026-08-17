Prince Louis Spills the Tea: Princess Charlotte's Scathing Review of His New Talent

The exchange happened during a rare, complete Wales family outing to the Commonwealth Games, which took place in Glasgow this year. The Games function as the U.K.'s version of the Olympics, held every four years. Athletes from across the country and the U.K.'s 74 member nations are invited to compete in various disciplines, one of which is of particular interest to both Prince Louis and Princess Charlotte: gymnastics.

The siblings, along with their older brother, Prince George, and their parents, had a brief conversation with gymnasts (and sisters) Abigail and Emily Roper, who were representing Team Wales. The conversation eventually turned to the royal siblings' athletic pursuits.

"Louis, you're perfecting your handstand at the moment," Princess Catherine said, per Hello! But despite his mother's encouragement, the elementary schooler was quick to reply: "A bit, but Charlotte says I'm not very good."