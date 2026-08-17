Whether or not you're a royal, it seems no one can escape a sibling's withering eye. Prince Louis is no exception, with the 8-year-old son of the Prince and Princess of Wales recently reporting that his sister, Princess Charlotte, was *not* impressed with a new skill he's been cultivating.
Prince Louis Spills the Tea: Princess Charlotte's Scathing Review of His New Talent
And where does Prince George stand?
The exchange happened during a rare, complete Wales family outing to the Commonwealth Games, which took place in Glasgow this year. The Games function as the U.K.'s version of the Olympics, held every four years. Athletes from across the country and the U.K.'s 74 member nations are invited to compete in various disciplines, one of which is of particular interest to both Prince Louis and Princess Charlotte: gymnastics.
The siblings, along with their older brother, Prince George, and their parents, had a brief conversation with gymnasts (and sisters) Abigail and Emily Roper, who were representing Team Wales. The conversation eventually turned to the royal siblings' athletic pursuits.
"Louis, you're perfecting your handstand at the moment," Princess Catherine said, per Hello! But despite his mother's encouragement, the elementary schooler was quick to reply: "A bit, but Charlotte says I'm not very good."
Princess Charlotte allegedly has a better handstand than her younger brother. As for Prince George? The teenager was refreshingly honest about his capabilities, saying, "I'm rubbish at anything that involves flexibility."
The upcoming school year holds big changes for the tight-knit siblings, with Prince George officially headed off to Eton College, the alma mater of his father and uncle, Prince Harry. Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis will continue at Lambrook School in Berkshire, close to the family's Windsor home. That leaves plenty of time to continue cultivating their sibling rivalry—and Prince George might want to start practicing if he wants to keep up.