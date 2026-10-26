Kate Middleton Narrowly Avoids Major Wardrobe Malfunction at Windsor Castle

As reported by Hello!, the Princess of Wales could be seen listening to her father-in-law's speech while seated next to the Sultan. (See the photo here.) It was quickly apparent to many fans who tuned in that the long cape of the Princess's dress was stuck under one of her chair's legs. It was not clear whether Princess Catherine was aware of her predicament, but the sight left many anxious about what would happen should she stand up too quickly. It seemed, however, that crisis was averted, for Princess Catherine was later photographed standing with no apparent damage to her gown.