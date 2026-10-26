Last week was a historic moment for the British royal family, who welcomed the Sultan of Oman on a state visit for the first time in 44 years. (Fun fact: That's the age of the Prince and Princess of Wales.) Prince William and Princess Catherine were on hand to receive Sultan Haitham bin Tarik alongside King Charles and Queen Camilla at Windsor Castle. Following a private lunch and a tour of the Green Drawing Room, where pieces of the Royal Collection relating to Oman were on view, King Charles hosted a state banquet in St. George's Hall. There, Princess Catherine narrowly avoided a serious wardrobe malfunction.
Kate Middleton Narrowly Avoids Major Wardrobe Malfunction at Windsor Castle
Close call
As reported by Hello!, the Princess of Wales could be seen listening to her father-in-law's speech while seated next to the Sultan. (See the photo here.) It was quickly apparent to many fans who tuned in that the long cape of the Princess's dress was stuck under one of her chair's legs. It was not clear whether Princess Catherine was aware of her predicament, but the sight left many anxious about what would happen should she stand up too quickly. It seemed, however, that crisis was averted, for Princess Catherine was later photographed standing with no apparent damage to her gown.
The sunny yellow design was courtesy of Lebanese designer Elie Saab, which she paired with her favorite headpiece, the Queen Mary's Lover's Knot tiara, Greville diamond chandelier earrings and the Queen Mary’s diamond choker bracelet. Overlaid on her outfit was her badge, sash and star of the Royal Victorian Order. In an official portrait released by Kensington Palace, Princess Catherine appeared in all her splendor alongside her husband, who himself sported a Windsor tailcoat with his Most Noble Order of the Garter and sash.