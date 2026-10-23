Kate Middleton Just Wore an Exquisite Brooch Honoring These Royal Women

Pinned over her left breast pocket, the jewelry piece is actually the Queen Alexandra Three Feathers brooch, which was created in 1863. Per InStyle, Princess Alexandra of Denmark received it as a gift upon her marriage to King Edward VII, then the Prince of Wales. It was given to her, Page Six notes, by the Ladies of North Wales, who contracted royal jeweler Garrard to make it.

The brooch features the ostrich feathers also found on the Prince of Wales' heraldic badge, encrusted with diamonds and emeralds, including a drop emerald that can be detached, depending on the wearer and the outfit. According to Page Six, the gold comes from Merionethshire in North Wales, and features the German motto “Ich dien,” translating to "I serve."