The Prince and Princess of Wales, alongside King Charles and Queen Camilla, recently hosted Sultan Haitham bin Tarik of Oman at Windsor Castle. Princess Catherine stepped out in a monochrome green ensemble, anchored by an emerald Alexander McQueen coat dress, Manolo Blahnik velvet pumps and a Juliette Botterill fascinator. Beneath her dress was an unexpectedly lacy black funnel neck top, which she matched to her quilted Chanel handbag. But once I got past that aspect of the Princess's daring outfit, my eyes wandered to her exquisite brooch.
Kate Middleton Just Wore an Exquisite Brooch Honoring These Royal Women
A piece of history
Pinned over her left breast pocket, the jewelry piece is actually the Queen Alexandra Three Feathers brooch, which was created in 1863. Per InStyle, Princess Alexandra of Denmark received it as a gift upon her marriage to King Edward VII, then the Prince of Wales. It was given to her, Page Six notes, by the Ladies of North Wales, who contracted royal jeweler Garrard to make it.
The brooch features the ostrich feathers also found on the Prince of Wales' heraldic badge, encrusted with diamonds and emeralds, including a drop emerald that can be detached, depending on the wearer and the outfit. According to Page Six, the gold comes from Merionethshire in North Wales, and features the German motto “Ich dien,” translating to "I serve."
Princess Diana was another previous owner; she, like Princess Alexandra, received the brooch when she married King Charles. It has also been in the possession of Queen Mary of Tek and Queen Camilla. Upon her husband's ascension to the title in 2022, following the death of Queen Elizabeth II, Princess Catherine became the new recipient.