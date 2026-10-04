Princess Diana's Brother Reveals What Her Life Without Charles Would Have Looked Like in a Single Word

He went on to explain why he thinks life inside the monarchy can be particularly challenging for those who marry into it. According to Spencer, growing up within the royal family may make it easier to understand the institution and its expectations, while joining it from the outside can be a much different experience.

“Well, there are people who endure it,” Spencer said. “I think there are certain people who find it very difficult to be inside of it. I think if you grow up in a royal family, it’s a lot easier than marrying into it.”

He added, “If you look at the wives of those who’ve married in, it’s tough,” before noting that the monarchy operates according to “a way of thinking that is very specific.”

Spencer has also made it clear that Swan Song is deeply personal. Ahead of its release, he shared photos of himself holding the finished book, calling it the most personal of the 10 books he’s written over the past three decades.