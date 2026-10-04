Princess Diana's Brother Reveals What Her Life Without Charles Would Have Looked Like in a Single Word

It’s only been a few weeks since Charles Spencer’s new memoir, Swan Song: Diana, my sister, officially hit shelves, and it’s already giving everyone plenty to talk about. From bombshell revelations that prompted a statement from Buckingham Palace to Prince Harry reportedly having his own concerns, the memoir has continued to make headlines. And apparently, we’re not done yet.
During a September 29 interview with Tina Brown, the 9th Earl Spencer opened up about his sister, the late Princess Diana, and the life he believes she might have had if she had never married into the British royal family.
Brown posed a pretty big hypothetical: “What do you think Diana would have been if she hadn’t married the heir to the throne?”
Spencer’s response was surprisingly simple: “Happy.”