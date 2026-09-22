Princess Diana's Brother Posts Rare Sibling Photo as Bombshell Tell-All Book Hits the Stands

Today marks a big moment for Princess Diana’s brother, Charles Spencer. His new memoir, Swan Song: Diana, my sister, officially hits shelves, and rather than filling Instagram with the usual book-promo content, the 9th Earl Spencer marked the occasion with a throwback photo of himself and his late sister.
Taking to Instagram, Charles shared a black-and-white snapshot of the siblings sitting together on a window ledge. The pair appear to be wearing coordinating outfits, including jeans, dress shoes and hooded jackets. And unlike some of the other family throwbacks he has shared over the years, this one came without a caption.