Princess Diana's Brother Posts Rare Sibling Photo as Bombshell Tell-All Book Hits the Stands

The timing of the post is especially notable given the attention surrounding Swan Song ahead of its release. The memoir has already generated some controversy, particularly over Charles’s account of the aftermath of Diana’s death. The subject even prompted Buckingham Palace to issue a rare statement about a book.

According to ABC News, Spencer writes about then-Prince Charles’s reaction to his sister’s death and alleges that, during a disagreement over Diana’s funeral arrangements, Charles told him, "rest assured, we'll forget her soon enough," per the report.

In response, the palace told ABC News, "While we do not comment on books as a matter of principle, His Majesty is mindful that the pain of fraternal grief can cloud reason, affect judgment and color memory in ways others do not recognize, even many years after such a loss."

Charles has also been open about just how personal this particular memoir is. In the days leading up to its release, he shared a carousel of photos of himself holding the finished book.