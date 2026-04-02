Princess Diana's younger brother, Charles Spencer, is generous with his family's archives. The Earl often shares throwback photos of the siblings' mother, Frances Shand Kydd, and various family members and ancestors. (Some are even painted portraits!) While I'm often fixated on how much Princess Diana resembles their mom, her brother's latest photo shows that he very much took after their father.
Princess Diana's Brother Charles Spencer Posts Photo of Their Father—and Everyone Is Calling Out the Wild Resemblance
BRB, doing a double-take
"I’ve just kindly been sent some lovely photographs of my father looking very happy and relaxed in the Scottish Highlands, in the 1950s," the Earl wrote in the caption of a black-and-white photograph. "There’s something wonderful about seeing a parent so enjoying life."
Edward John Spencer was the 8th Earl Spencer, known as Viscount Althorp. The father and son's likeness is apparent in Lord Althorp's smile, and even the way they style their hair in a dramatic swoop.
"Shades of you and Prince William," one fan wrote. "I thought it was photos of you, Charles," another added.
The last photo Charles shared of his father was in remembrance of Armistice Day, which commemorates the end of World War I. Edward, like his son and grandsons, was educated at Eton. He participated in the Normandy landing during World War II as a tank commander in the Royal Scots Greys. Edward ultimately survived and had a long career in civil and royal service, including as equerry to King George VI and Queen Elizabeth II.