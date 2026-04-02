Princess Diana's Brother Charles Spencer Posts Photo of Their Father—and Everyone Is Calling Out the Wild Resemblance

"I’ve just kindly been sent some lovely photographs of my father looking very happy and relaxed in the Scottish Highlands, in the 1950s," the Earl wrote in the caption of a black-and-white photograph. "There’s something wonderful about seeing a parent so enjoying life."

Edward John Spencer was the 8th Earl Spencer, known as Viscount Althorp. The father and son's likeness is apparent in Lord Althorp's smile, and even the way they style their hair in a dramatic swoop.

"Shades of you and Prince William," one fan wrote. "I thought it was photos of you, Charles," another added.