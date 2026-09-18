It's hard to forget the deafening silence from Buckingham Palace after Prince Harry released his tell-all book Spare back in 2023. But at the time, it wasn't surprising (even if Harry's claims were). Customarily, the royal family does not comment on books, as shocking as they may be. But this week, it seems one book made allegations so startling that the family felt they had to break with precedent and release a statement.
Buckingham Palace Breaks Precedent After Princess Diana's Brother Makes Startling Claims
Oof, this is a tough one
Princess Diana's brother, Charles Spencer, has a new book coming out, Swan Song: Diana, My Sister. And, according to ABC News, Spencer uses to book to describe then-Prince Charles's reaction to Princess Diana's death—and it's not great, folks.
Per the ABC report, "Spencer alleges that during a disagreement over Diana's funeral arrangements, Charles told him, 'rest assured, we'll forget her soon enough.'" Yikes. And while these remain simply allegations, Buckingham Palace felt the need to respond.
The palace told ABC News, "While we do not comment on books as a matter of principle, His Majesty is mindful that the pain of fraternal grief can cloud reason, affect judgment and color memory in ways others do not recognize, even many years after such a loss."
The new book is set to arrive on September 22, with much more royal drama sure to emerge due to its bombshell claims.
King Charles isn't the only one affected by the book, naturally. Prince Harry and Prince William have had close relationships with Charles Spencer over the years (they even walked next to him at their mother's funeral).
And just this week, Prince Harry—who recently moved back to the U.K.—was asked about Spencer's book by reporters, though he declined to answer.
For those who don't remember some of the major revelations made in Spare by Harry himself, they included: the truth behind those paternity rumors, which family member first called him a "spare," how Harry learned of the queen's passing and why William wasn't happy with his break in protocol.
With plenty of tension already surrounding Harry and Meghan's return, it remains to be seen precisely which dramatic royal story will dominate headlines in the weeks to come.