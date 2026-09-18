Buckingham Palace Breaks Precedent After Princess Diana's Brother Makes Startling Claims

The palace told ABC News, "While we do not comment on books as a matter of principle, His Majesty is mindful that the pain of fraternal grief can cloud reason, affect judgment and color memory in ways others do not recognize, even many years after such a loss."

The new book is set to arrive on September 22, with much more royal drama sure to emerge due to its bombshell claims.

King Charles isn't the only one affected by the book, naturally. Prince Harry and Prince William have had close relationships with Charles Spencer over the years (they even walked next to him at their mother's funeral).