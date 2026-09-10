Kate Middleton Makes Surprise Appearance Beside Prince William for an Important Cause

The royals are officially back in action after their summer break. King Charles and Queen Camilla recently announced their fall tour plans, while Prince William and Kate Middleton were side by side for another major family milestone: dropping Prince George off for his first day at Eton College. Now, William has stepped out for an important cause, and he had a very familiar face by his side: his wife, Princess Catherine.
The Prince and Princess of Wales, both 44, joined sports stars at a soccer stadium in Liverpool on September 10 to launch a new suicide prevention toolkit designed to help people recognize warning signs and have supportive conversations before someone reaches a crisis point.
The date was especially fitting, as September 10 marks World Suicide Prevention Day.