Kate Middleton Makes Surprise Appearance Beside Prince William for an Important Cause

Kensington Palace shared a photo from the event on social media, writing, "Introducing On Your Side: A Suicide Prevention Toolkit for People in Sport."

"Bringing together leading figures from across sport to launch a new toolkit developed by The Royal Foundation with the British Standards Institution and @chasingstigma," the caption continued. "The toolkit will help people across sport recognise the signs, start the conversation, and connect someone with support before they reach crisis point - from local clubs to elite teams, whatever the sport."

The appearance comes just days after William and Catherine accompanied their oldest son to Eton for his first day, making it quite the busy week for the Wales family.

For the school drop-off, William and George looked like the ultimate father-son duo in coordinating outfits, right down to the brown suede footwear. Both wore black suits, light blue shirts and navy ties.