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Kate Middleton Makes Surprise Appearance Beside Prince William for an Important Cause

Royal duo alert!

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By Clara Stein
Published Sep 10, 2026
3:21pm
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The royals are officially back in action after their summer break. King Charles and Queen Camilla recently announced their fall tour plans, while Prince William and Kate Middleton were side by side for another major family milestone: dropping Prince George off for his first day at Eton College. Now, William has stepped out for an important cause, and he had a very familiar face by his side: his wife, Princess Catherine.

The Prince and Princess of Wales, both 44, joined sports stars at a soccer stadium in Liverpool on September 10 to launch a new suicide prevention toolkit designed to help people recognize warning signs and have supportive conversations before someone reaches a crisis point.

The date was especially fitting, as September 10 marks World Suicide Prevention Day.

Kensington Palace shared a photo from the event on social media, writing, "Introducing On Your Side: A Suicide Prevention Toolkit for People in Sport."

"Bringing together leading figures from across sport to launch a new toolkit developed by The Royal Foundation with the British Standards Institution and @chasingstigma," the caption continued. "The toolkit will help people across sport recognise the signs, start the conversation, and connect someone with support before they reach crisis point - from local clubs to elite teams, whatever the sport."

The appearance comes just days after William and Catherine accompanied their oldest son to Eton for his first day, making it quite the busy week for the Wales family.

For the school drop-off, William and George looked like the ultimate father-son duo in coordinating outfits, right down to the brown suede footwear. Both wore black suits, light blue shirts and navy ties.

Catherine, meanwhile, looked polished in a forest-green, long-sleeved dress with black pumps. George later changed into Eton’s traditional uniform, complete with a tailcoat, waistcoat and pinstriped trousers.

Later that day, William and Catherine marked the milestone on Instagram with three photos of George smiling in his new school uniform. The caption was short and sweet: "George’s first day at Eton."

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Clara Stein

Contributing Editor

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