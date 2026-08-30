King Charles and Queen Camilla Make Major Announcement as Harry and Meghan Return to U.K.

Buckingham Palace announced that the sovereigns would visit the Bahamas, of which King Charles is head of state, followed by Guyana at the invitation of the president and at the request of the U.K. government. This will mark 60 years of diplomacy between the two countries.

The couple will conclude their tour with a stop in Antigua and Barbuda, of which King Charles is also head of state, followed by their participation in the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting.