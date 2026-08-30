It's been a week of big news for the British royal family. Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have officially touched back down in the U.K. after six years stateside. And, simultaneously, King Charles and Queen Camilla have announced a major autumn tour across the Caribbean, which will culminate in their attendance at the annual Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting.
King Charles and Queen Camilla Make Major Announcement as Harry and Meghan Return to U.K.
Get ready to set sail
Buckingham Palace announced that the sovereigns would visit the Bahamas, of which King Charles is head of state, followed by Guyana at the invitation of the president and at the request of the U.K. government. This will mark 60 years of diplomacy between the two countries.
The couple will conclude their tour with a stop in Antigua and Barbuda, of which King Charles is also head of state, followed by their participation in the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting.
The monarch's major announcement came on the heels of the news that his younger son was relocating back to Britain. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are reportedly looking at homes in the Cotswolds, with the village of Stow-on-the-Wold seeming to be of particular interest. It would put Prince Harry within two hours of Windsor, where his estranged brother, Prince William, resides with his family.
The decision follows what was reportedly a successful London summer trip, where Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet were reunited with their grandparents for the first time in years. The children are due to be enrolled in a local school for the fall.