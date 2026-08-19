Queen Camilla's Tearful Confession About Husband's Diagnosis Caught on Video

"I remember coming to see a Maggie's just after the King being diagnosed," she shared. The video showed the Queen visibly tearing up while holding a pile of photographs from the visit. "Nobody could say anything at the time. That was quite difficult. I almost said something, but felt that it wasn't the time to say. Looked at everybody who was suffering and all the relations, and I think it made me realize even more how important these places were."

Queen Camilla sat in conversation with Dame Laura Lee DBE, CEO of Maggie's. Maggie's is a network of cancer support centers offering free programs for patients and their families that include counseling, healthcare information, financial resources and physical activities. The Queen has been president of the organization since 2008, and has visited 18 of the U.K.'s 27 centers.