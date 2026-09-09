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Kate Middleton’s Sweet Nod to Princess Diana on Prince George’s First Day of School

I almost missed it

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By Clara Stein
Published Sep 9, 2026
3:18pm
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There are plenty of things Kate Middleton has mastered over the years. Her signature bouncy curls? Nailed it. Her dedication to early childhood causes? Check. Her consistently impeccable style? Obviously. But perhaps one of her most memorable talents is the way she manages to pay tribute to her late mother-in-law, Princess Diana, without saying a word.

One such subtle nod was on full display during a major family milestone: Prince George’s first day at Eton College.

While all eyes were understandably on the young royal and his very telling body language, Princess Catherine, who accompanied him for the big day, had her own meaningful detail going on. For the emotional outing, she wore one of her most treasured pieces of jewelry, the Cartier ‘Trinity’ hoops.

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Adrian Dennis-AFP/POOL supplied by Splash News / SplashNews.com

The earrings feature three intertwined bands in 18-carat white, yellow and rose gold and retail for just over $4,000. The Trinity collection has long been a favorite among celebrities, but Princess Diana was perhaps one of its most famous fans, making Catherines’s choice feel like an especially sweet tribute.

And the jewelry wasn’t the only thing turning heads. The Princess of Wales looked effortlessly polished in a forest-green, long-sleeved dress paired with black pumps. Prince William was right there with her, wearing a black suit, light blue shirt and navy tie.

The couple also made the milestone Instagram official, sharing three photos of George grinning in his new school uniform. The caption kept things simple: "George’s first day at Eton."

Located in Berkshire, England, Eton College is one of the country’s most famous all-boys boarding schools. Founded in 1440, it has a long history of educating influential figures in British public life.

George is also following in his family’s footsteps. His father, Prince William, attended from 1995 to 2000, while his uncle, Prince Harry, was a student from 1998 to 2003.

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Clara Stein

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