Kate Middleton’s Sweet Nod to Princess Diana on Prince George’s First Day of School

There are plenty of things Kate Middleton has mastered over the years. Her signature bouncy curls? Nailed it. Her dedication to early childhood causes? Check. Her consistently impeccable style? Obviously. But perhaps one of her most memorable talents is the way she manages to pay tribute to her late mother-in-law, Princess Diana, without saying a word.

One such subtle nod was on full display during a major family milestone: Prince George’s first day at Eton College.

While all eyes were understandably on the young royal and his very telling body language, Princess Catherine, who accompanied him for the big day, had her own meaningful detail going on. For the emotional outing, she wore one of her most treasured pieces of jewelry, the Cartier ‘Trinity’ hoops.