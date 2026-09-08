Prince George’s First-Day-of-School Body Language Reveals How He’s Really Feeling

The day has finally arrived: Prince George’s first day at Eton College, following in the footsteps of his father, Prince William. First days of school tend to come with a whole mix of emotions for both kids and parents. There are nerves, excitement, anticipation, and usually a healthy dose of “okay, let’s just get through this.” And based on Prince George’s body language, that seems to be exactly the vibe.

Photos from the big day captured George, 13, alongside his parents, Prince William and Kate Middleton, as they made their way into the historic school. In one photo, the royal heir flashes a big grin. At first glance, it could simply read as excitement. But look a little closer and that smile appears to be directed toward his dad, not the cameras or the building ahead. Very “I’m going to be brave, but I need one more laugh before I do this” energy.