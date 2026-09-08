About UsStyleFashionBeautyReviewsShoppingFoodFamilyWellnessEntertainmentNewsHomeRecipesTravelPetsHoroscopesGift GuidesWeddingsCulturesMoneyBooksTechNew YorkLos Angeles
SUBSCRIBE
news

Prince George’s First-Day-of-School Body Language Reveals How He’s Really Feeling

Typical teenager

Author image: null
By Clara Stein
Published Sep 8, 2026
3:33pm
Prince Geroge first day eton 720x780
Adrian Dennis/WPA Pool/Shutterstock

The day has finally arrived: Prince George’s first day at Eton College, following in the footsteps of his father, Prince William. First days of school tend to come with a whole mix of emotions for both kids and parents. There are nerves, excitement, anticipation, and usually a healthy dose of “okay, let’s just get through this.” And based on Prince George’s body language, that seems to be exactly the vibe.

Photos from the big day captured George, 13, alongside his parents, Prince William and Kate Middleton, as they made their way into the historic school. In one photo, the royal heir flashes a big grin. At first glance, it could simply read as excitement. But look a little closer and that smile appears to be directed toward his dad, not the cameras or the building ahead. Very “I’m going to be brave, but I need one more laugh before I do this” energy.

BLU A130697876 1200x857
Adrian Dennis-AFP/POOL supplied by Splash News / SplashNews.com

Kids, and let’s be real, adults too, do this all the time. Cracking a joke or leaning into a laugh right before something nerve-wracking can be a way of releasing tension. Basically, self-soothing disguised as comedy.

In another shot, George walks with his parents flanking him on either side. There’s something especially sweet about the positioning, almost giving “we’ve got you covered from both angles” energy. His shoulders look relaxed, meaning that he seems to be feeling at ease thanks to the presence of his parents. He’s physically surrounded by the two people who can make a big, intimidating day feel a little safer.

BLU A130697879 1200x857
Adrian Dennis-AFP/POOL supplied by Splash News / SplashNews.com

There’s also a little body language detail that stands out here: all three appear to be walking almost perfectly in sync.

When people naturally match their walking pace and movements, it can signal a sense of connection, comfort, and togetherness. In this case, that synchronized stride adds to the feeling that they’re moving through this moment as a unit, rather than George simply being escorted into school.

Overall, it feels less like “kid dreading his first day” and more like “kid doing the emotional math of excited, nervous, and trying to look totally normal for the photographers.”

Want all the latest royal news sent right to your inbox? Click here.

RELATED

Prince William Jokes About Embarrassing Prince George

Clara Stein

Contributing Editor

read full bio
Company
Legal
©2010-2026 Wow MediaProducts, Inc doing business as PureWow. All rights reserved.
stylefoodfamilywellness
Subscribe